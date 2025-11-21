Roblox Anime Weapons Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Weapons Codes on November 21st, 2025.

Anime Weapons combines anime-style combat with RPG progression as you battle bosses across multiple worlds. Level up your stats through clicking and questing, collect powerful weapons, unlock special skills, and climb the rankings to become the strongest warrior. The game adds variety to the typical anime clicker formula with engaging quests and diverse gameplay mechanics. Let’s explore the list of Anime Weapons codes that can give you free Emeralds, Potions, Reset Tokens, and other valuable rewards.

Working Anime Weapons Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Weapons that you can redeem for free rewards:

5MVISITS – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds 40KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion 35KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion SORRY4SHUTDOWN – Redeem for Emeralds, Reset Tokens, and Potions

– Redeem for Emeralds, Reset Tokens, and Potions PATCHUPDT – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds 30KCCU – Redeem for 3 Damage Potions, 3 Mastery Potions, 3 Luck Potions, 2 Reset Tokens, and 50 Emeralds

– Redeem for 3 Damage Potions, 3 Mastery Potions, 3 Luck Potions, 2 Reset Tokens, and 50 Emeralds FEATSREWARDFIX – Redeem for 3 Yen Potions, 3 Drop Potions, and 50 Emeralds

– Redeem for 3 Yen Potions, 3 Drop Potions, and 50 Emeralds 28KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds 29KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token 30KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds 20KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds SORRY4PITYBUG – Redeem for 35 Emeralds

– Redeem for 35 Emeralds SORRY4BUGS – Redeem for 2 Damage Potions, Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds

– Redeem for 2 Damage Potions, Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds SORRYSHUTDOWN3 – Redeem for Damage Potion and Reset Token

– Redeem for Damage Potion and Reset Token 25KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds SORRYSHUTDOWN2 – Redeem for Damage Potion and Mastery Potion

– Redeem for Damage Potion and Mastery Potion RAIDFIXED – Redeem for Damage Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token 23KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds 24KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds RELEASEPT2 – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds 15KLIKES – Redeem for Master Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds

– Redeem for Master Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds 17KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds 10KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds

– Redeem for Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds GACHAROLLFIX – Redeem for Yen Potion and Drop Potion

– Redeem for Yen Potion and Drop Potion 16KCCU – Redeem for Yen Potion, Drop Potion, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Yen Potion, Drop Potion, and 30 Emeralds BEPPBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds RLBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds SHIROBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds LENIBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds SIXBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds CRYOBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds BELABESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds KHAEZARBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds XOUBESTYT – Redeem for 5 Emeralds

– Redeem for 5 Emeralds BUGSFIXED – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds 15KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds RELEASE – Redeem for Gamepass

– Redeem for Gamepass 1KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds 3KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds 5KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds 10KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

– Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds SORRYSHUTDOWN – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

27KLIKES

SORRYPITY

How to Redeem Anime Weapons Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Anime Weapons codes:

Open Anime Weapons in Roblox. Click the Codes button (gift icon) in the top-left corner of your screen. Enter your code in the text box that appears. Press the arrow button (>) to claim your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Anime Weapons codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. With this extensive list of active codes, developers clearly release codes frequently. Join the official Anime Weapons Discord server. Since the game is still relatively new and codes release frequently, redeem them quickly as they may expire without notice.