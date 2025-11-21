Home » Gaming » Roblox Anime Weapons Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Anime Weapons Codes (November 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Weapons Codes on November 21st, 2025.

Anime Weapons combines anime-style combat with RPG progression as you battle bosses across multiple worlds. Level up your stats through clicking and questing, collect powerful weapons, unlock special skills, and climb the rankings to become the strongest warrior. The game adds variety to the typical anime clicker formula with engaging quests and diverse gameplay mechanics. Let’s explore the list of Anime Weapons codes that can give you free Emeralds, Potions, Reset Tokens, and other valuable rewards.

Working Anime Weapons Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Weapons that you can redeem for free rewards:

  • 5MVISITS – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • 40KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
  • 35KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
  • SORRY4SHUTDOWN – Redeem for Emeralds, Reset Tokens, and Potions
  • PATCHUPDT – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • 30KCCU – Redeem for 3 Damage Potions, 3 Mastery Potions, 3 Luck Potions, 2 Reset Tokens, and 50 Emeralds
  • FEATSREWARDFIX – Redeem for 3 Yen Potions, 3 Drop Potions, and 50 Emeralds
  • 28KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
  • 29KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token
  • 30KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • 20KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • SORRY4PITYBUG – Redeem for 35 Emeralds
  • SORRY4BUGS – Redeem for 2 Damage Potions, Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
  • SORRYSHUTDOWN3 – Redeem for Damage Potion and Reset Token
  • 25KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
  • SORRYSHUTDOWN2 – Redeem for Damage Potion and Mastery Potion
  • RAIDFIXED – Redeem for Damage Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token
  • 23KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • 24KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • RELEASEPT2 – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • 15KLIKES – Redeem for Master Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
  • 17KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
  • 10KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
  • GACHAROLLFIX – Redeem for Yen Potion and Drop Potion
  • 16KCCU – Redeem for Yen Potion, Drop Potion, and 30 Emeralds
  • BEPPBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • RLBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • SHIROBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • LENIBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • SIXBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • CRYOBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • BELABESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • KHAEZARBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • XOUBESTYT – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
  • BUGSFIXED – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds
  • 15KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds
  • RELEASE – Redeem for Gamepass
  • 1KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
  • 3KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
  • 5KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
  • 10KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
  • SORRYSHUTDOWN – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

  • 27KLIKES
  • SORRYPITY

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Anime Weapons Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Anime Weapons codes:

  1. Open Anime Weapons in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (gift icon) in the top-left corner of your screen.
  3. Enter your code in the text box that appears.
  4. Press the arrow button (>) to claim your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Anime Weapons codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. With this extensive list of active codes, developers clearly release codes frequently. Join the official Anime Weapons Discord server. Since the game is still relatively new and codes release frequently, redeem them quickly as they may expire without notice.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

The Spike Codes (November 2025)

99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming Update Countdown...

All Vehicles in Evade – Roblox

Roblox Merge and Fight Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Destined Ascension Codes (November 2025)

How to Get Stranger Things Skins in Fortnite – Wave...

Fortnite Winter Rush 2025 Quest List and Free Cuddle Team...

How to Get Freediver Skin in Fortnite for Free

Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Update Release Date and Countdown

How to Get Free Gogo Yubari Skin in Fortnite