Roblox Anime Weapons Codes (November 2025)

Anime Weapons combines anime-style combat with RPG progression as you battle bosses across multiple worlds. Level up your stats through clicking and questing, collect powerful weapons, unlock special skills, and climb the rankings to become the strongest warrior. The game adds variety to the typical anime clicker formula with engaging quests and diverse gameplay mechanics. Let’s explore the list of Anime Weapons codes that can give you free Emeralds, Potions, Reset Tokens, and other valuable rewards.
Working Anime Weapons Codes
Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Weapons that you can redeem for free rewards:
- 5MVISITS – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- 40KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
- 35KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN – Redeem for Emeralds, Reset Tokens, and Potions
- PATCHUPDT – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- 30KCCU – Redeem for 3 Damage Potions, 3 Mastery Potions, 3 Luck Potions, 2 Reset Tokens, and 50 Emeralds
- FEATSREWARDFIX – Redeem for 3 Yen Potions, 3 Drop Potions, and 50 Emeralds
- 28KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
- 29KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token
- 30KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Drop Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- 20KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- SORRY4PITYBUG – Redeem for 35 Emeralds
- SORRY4BUGS – Redeem for 2 Damage Potions, Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
- SORRYSHUTDOWN3 – Redeem for Damage Potion and Reset Token
- 25KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
- SORRYSHUTDOWN2 – Redeem for Damage Potion and Mastery Potion
- RAIDFIXED – Redeem for Damage Potion, Drop Potion, and Reset Token
- 23KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- 24KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- RELEASEPT2 – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- 15KLIKES – Redeem for Master Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
- 17KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 40 Emeralds
- 10KLIKES – Redeem for Mastery Potion, Reset Token, and 20 Emeralds
- GACHAROLLFIX – Redeem for Yen Potion and Drop Potion
- 16KCCU – Redeem for Yen Potion, Drop Potion, and 30 Emeralds
- BEPPBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- RLBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- SHIROBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- LENIBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- SIXBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- CRYOBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- BELABESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- KHAEZARBESTDEV – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- XOUBESTYT – Redeem for 5 Emeralds
- BUGSFIXED – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds
- 15KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, and 30 Emeralds
- RELEASE – Redeem for Gamepass
- 1KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
- 3KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
- 5KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
- 10KCCU – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
- SORRYSHUTDOWN – Redeem for Damage Potion, Mastery Potion, Luck Potion, Reset Token, and 30 Emeralds
Expired Codes
The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
- 27KLIKES
- SORRYPITY
How to Redeem Anime Weapons Codes
Follow these simple steps to redeem your Anime Weapons codes:
- Open Anime Weapons in Roblox.
- Click the Codes button (gift icon) in the top-left corner of your screen.
- Enter your code in the text box that appears.
- Press the arrow button (>) to claim your rewards.
Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.
How to Find More Codes
We update this guide regularly with the latest Anime Weapons codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. With this extensive list of active codes, developers clearly release codes frequently. Join the official Anime Weapons Discord server. Since the game is still relatively new and codes release frequently, redeem them quickly as they may expire without notice.