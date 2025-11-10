Roblox Ants Empire Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ants Empire Codes on November 10th, 2025.

Ants Empire is an incremental simulator where you build and command your own ant colony. Harvest sweet fruits and resources, expand your colony with worker and soldier ants, and defend your nest against dangerous bugs. Navigate the vast undergrowth world as you complete tasks for the queen and grow your empire from a small nest into a thriving colony. Let’s explore the current Ants Empire codes that can give you free Gold Leaf, Starfruit, Sugar, and other valuable resources.

Working Ants Empire Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Ants Empire that you can redeem for free rewards:

supersecret – Redeem this code for 10 Gold Leaf

– Redeem this code for 10 Gold Leaf herefishyfish – Redeem this code for 5 Starfruit and 2,000 Fruit

– Redeem this code for 5 Starfruit and 2,000 Fruit bedbugs – Redeem this code for 10 Gold Leaf

– Redeem this code for 10 Gold Leaf flame – Redeem this code for 10 Gold Leaf

– Redeem this code for 10 Gold Leaf 989 – Redeem this code for 20 Gold Leaf and 50 Leaf

– Redeem this code for 20 Gold Leaf and 50 Leaf ilikefood – Redeem this code for 1,000 Fruit

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Fruit BONUS – Redeem this code for 10 Starfruit

– Redeem this code for 10 Starfruit pheromones – Redeem this code for 2,500 Fruit

– Redeem this code for 2,500 Fruit colony – Redeem this code for 1,500 Fruit

– Redeem this code for 1,500 Fruit sugar – Redeem this code for 10 Sugar

These codes provide essential resources to help feed your ants, expand your colony, and upgrade your nest faster.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

BOOST

How to Redeem Ants Empire Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Ants Empire codes:

Open Ants Empire in Roblox. Click the cogwheel button (settings icon). Enter your code in the “Enter code” text box. Press the green arrow button to claim your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Ants Empire codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates or milestones.

Join the Ants Empire Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements from the developers.

Check the game’s Roblox page regularly for updates, as developers sometimes announce codes in the description during special events or updates. Since codes tend to expire over time, redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on free resources for your growing empire.