Roblox Arcade Basketball Codes (July 2025)

Arcade Basketball stands out from the crowd of flashy Roblox sports games by keeping things simple and focused on actual basketball gameplay. Instead of endless aura farming or over-the-top special effects, this game delivers straightforward 1v1 and 2v2 street basketball matches. You’ll earn coins and XP through these codes, which you can use to unlock cosmetic items, auras, and character upgrades to dominate the court.

Working Arcade Basketball Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all currently working. Make sure to redeem them quickly since they can expire without warning:

Release – Redeem for 300 Coins

Group – Redeem for 300 Coins (Must join the Roblox group)

SkeletorAngel – Redeem for 500 XP (Must follow @SkeletorAngel)

SOLOSEBEE – Redeem for 250 Coins (Must follow @SOLOSEBEE)

4p0 – Redeem for 250 Coins (Must follow @4p0)

Expired Arcade Basketball Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Arcade Basketball

The game is still relatively new, so most codes remain active for now. However, this won’t last forever, so grab these rewards while you can.

How to Redeem Arcade Basketball Codes in Roblox

Unlike many other Roblox games, Arcade Basketball requires you to complete certain tasks before redeeming most codes. You’ll need to join groups or follow specific users on Roblox to unlock the rewards. Here’s the complete process:

Launch Arcade Basketball. Click the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Select the Codes option from the dropdown menu. Click the Confirm button to claim your rewards.

Remember that these codes are case-sensitive, so copy them exactly as shown above. If a code isn’t working, double-check that you’ve followed the required user or joined the necessary group first.

How to Find More Arcade Basketball Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your best source for free Arcade Basketball rewards. Bookmark this page and check back weekly for new additions. However, you can also hunt for codes yourself through the game’s official channels.

The Arcade Basketball Discord server is your fastest route to brand-new codes. Join the server and head to the codes channel where developers drop fresh rewards.

Since the game is still growing, developers release codes fairly frequently to attract new players and reward the community.