Roblox Arise Ragnarok Codes (December 2025)

Arise Ragnarok is a fast-growing anime-inspired RPG on Roblox that mixes PvE grinding, PvP battles, dungeon runs, and deep progression systems. Since early progress can heavily affect your long-term strength, redeeming Arise Ragnarok codes is one of the best ways to get ahead, especially with free class rerolls and stat resets. Below is the complete list of currently working Arise Ragnarok codes.

All Working Arise Ragnarok Codes

RELEASE – Redeem for a Class Reroll

– Redeem for a Class Reroll 15KLIKES – Redeem for a Stat Reset

These rewards are especially useful if you want to reroll into a stronger class or fix early stat mistakes without restarting your character.

Expired Arise Ragnarok Codes

There are currently no expired Arise Ragnarok codes. All available codes are still active, but they may be removed at any time when new updates roll out.

How to Redeem Arise Ragnarok Codes

Redeeming codes in Arise Ragnarok is straightforward and only takes a moment.

Open Arise Ragnarok on Roblox.

Click the Shop button on the left-side menu.

on the left-side menu. Enter a working code in the text box.

in the text box. Click the Redeem button to receive your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work immediately, try rejoining the game, as new updates sometimes require a fresh server.

How to Get More Arise Ragnarok Codes

The official Arise Ragnarok Discord server is the main source of new codes. However, tracking them manually can be time-consuming. The easiest option is to bookmark this page. We regularly check for new Arise Ragnarok codes and update this guide as soon as they go live, while also moving expired ones to the correct section.