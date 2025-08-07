Roblox Arise Shadow Hunt Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Arise Shadow Hunt Codes on August 7th, 2025.

Arise Shadow Hunt captures everything that makes the beloved anime addictive – shadow army management, dungeon conquest, intense boss battles, and that satisfying progression from weakling to overpowered hunter. The game doesn’t just copy the formula; it elevates it with tactical combat systems and pet fusion mechanics. Redeeming codes gives you Red Cores for upgrades, Damage Potions for boss fights, Rank Down Runes for progression, and Cash Rolls to reroll stats.

Working Arise Shadow Hunt Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently working in the game. Since Solo Leveling-inspired games often release milestone-based codes, redeem these quickly before they expire:

5000likes – Redeem for 8 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 4 Cash Rolls

2000likes – Redeem for 7 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 8 Cash Rolls

1000likes – Redeem for 9 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 9 Cash Rolls

300likes – Redeem for 5 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 4 Cash Rolls

BETA1.0 – Redeem for 4 Red Cores, 1 Gold Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 5 Cash Rolls

10likes – Redeem for 3 Red Cores, 1 Gold Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 8 Cash Rolls

welcome – Redeem for 1 Emerald-LV1, 50k Gold, 9 Red Cores, 1 Rank Down Rune, 1 Luck Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Gold Potion

Expired Arise Shadow Hunt Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Arise Shadow Hunt. When codes do expire, we’ll move them to this section to keep the list accurate and prevent confusion.

How to Redeem Arise Shadow Hunt Codes in Roblox

The code redemption system in Arise Shadow Hunt is integrated into the shop interface. New players sometimes miss the codes section since it’s hidden within the shop menu. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Arise Shadow Hunt from your Roblox games library Look for the Shop button on the left side of your screen Click on it to open the shop interface Find and click the Code button within the shop menu Enter one of the working codes from our list above into the “Please enter code” text box Click the Get Reward button to claim your free items

Make sure to copy and paste the codes exactly as shown to avoid spelling mistakes. The rewards include multiple items, so check your inventory after redemption to see all your new materials.

How to Find More Arise Shadow Hunt Codes

We update this guide daily with the latest working codes, making it your most reliable source for fresh Arise Shadow Hunt codes. Our team monitors the game’s official channels and tests every code before adding it to our list, ensuring everything actually works when you try to redeem it.

You can also join the Star Ocean Studios Discord server, where developers announce new codes during special events and milestone celebrations. The server can be a bit chaotic with lots of activity, but it’s often where codes appear first before being shared elsewhere.