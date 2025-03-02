Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes on March 2nd, 2025.

In Arm Wrestle Simulator, success depends on how quickly you can build your bicep power, hand strength, and cardio ability to overpower opponents at the wrestling table. Whether you’re a novice with noodle arms or a seasoned competitor looking to maintain your edge, these codes provide crucial advantages that accelerate your progress.

Working Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes (March 2025)

We’ve tested and verified these codes are still working as of March 1, 2025. Don’t wait too long to claim them – codes can expire without warning!

skullbeard : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours (NEW!)

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours (NEW!) pirate : Redeem for 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength and 1,000 Gold Medallions (NEW!)

: Redeem for 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength and 1,000 Gold Medallions (NEW!) athlete : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours tradingback : Redeem for 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength

: Redeem for 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength DRAGON : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours and 1,500 Ninja Yen

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours and 1,500 Ninja Yen BLOSSOM : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours ninja : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours snowops : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours hideout : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours cosmic : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours stocking : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours and a special Christmas title

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours and a special Christmas title frostlands : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours and 150 Ice Cubes

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours and 150 Ice Cubes polar : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours shiny : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours christmas : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours Hacker : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours classic : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours clans : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours rifted : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours trainers : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours hauntedmanor : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 3,500 Candy

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 3,500 Candy ghosthunting : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 1 Halloween Card

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 1 Halloween Card spooky : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 3,500 Candy

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 3,500 Candy soon : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours hatching : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours billion : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours Heavenly : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours rework : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours paradise : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 1 Gold

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 1 Gold wasteland : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours apocalypse : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours energy : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours royalty : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours performance : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours charms : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours wizard : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 35 Wizard Gems

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 35 Wizard Gems cavefortune : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours + 25 Miner’s Crystals

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours + 25 Miner’s Crystals july4th : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours atlantis : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours sharkattack : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours vacation : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 5 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 5 Hours icecold : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours rewindtime : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 12 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 12 Hours tradeplazasoon : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 4 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 4 Hours supermembership : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 6 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 6 Hours slimeonallpets : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 2 Hours (SECRET CODE)

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 2 Hours (SECRET CODE) magicworld : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 6 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 6 Hours thecodehunt : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 2 Hours (SECRET CODE)

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 2 Hours (SECRET CODE) 800mvisits : Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours

: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours 1million : Redeem for 10% Stat Boost, 48 hours of 3x Wins, 2 Banana Seeds, and 2 Apple Seeds

: Redeem for 10% Stat Boost, 48 hours of 3x Wins, 2 Banana Seeds, and 2 Apple Seeds merryxmas : Redeem for 5% Stat Boost, all potions x10, and 1,500 Candy Coins

: Redeem for 5% Stat Boost, all potions x10, and 1,500 Candy Coins XMASUPDATESOON : Redeem for +2,000 Season Pass XP + 5 hours of 2x Wins

: Redeem for +2,000 Season Pass XP + 5 hours of 2x Wins SEASON4 : Redeem for +500 Season Pass XP + HIDDEN SURPRISE

: Redeem for +500 Season Pass XP + HIDDEN SURPRISE 600mvisits : Redeem for 5% Stat Boost

: Redeem for 5% Stat Boost rocket : Redeem for 5% Stat Boost and 2 hours of 2x Wins

: Redeem for 5% Stat Boost and 2 hours of 2x Wins Candy : Redeem for 20K Candy

: Redeem for 20K Candy 5kreactions : Redeem for +15% on all strengths

: Redeem for +15% on all strengths ITSHULKTIME : Redeem for +15% on all strengths

: Redeem for +15% on all strengths 500MILLION : Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins

: Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins LIKES : Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins and 2x Luck

: Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins and 2x Luck bigupdatesoon : Redeem for 10% Stat Boost

: Redeem for 10% Stat Boost Greek : Redeem for 250 Wins

: Redeem for 250 Wins THANKSFOR400M : Redeem for Stat Boost and 2x Wins for 5 hours

: Redeem for Stat Boost and 2x Wins for 5 hours WEDNESDAY : Redeem for Stat Boost and 2x Wins for 5 hours

: Redeem for Stat Boost and 2x Wins for 5 hours FIXED : Redeem for +5% to Stats

: Redeem for +5% to Stats 200m : Redeem for +5% to Stats

: Redeem for +5% to Stats enchant : Redeem for 3 Rebirths

: Redeem for 3 Rebirths Leagues : Redeem for Win Boost

: Redeem for Win Boost pinksandcastle : Redeem for 1 Spin

: Redeem for 1 Spin secret : Redeem for Sand Egg

: Redeem for Sand Egg gullible : Redeem for 1 Win

: Redeem for 1 Win knighty : Redeem for 4 Wins

: Redeem for 4 Wins noob : Redeem for 1 Spin

: Redeem for 1 Spin axel: Redeem for 50 Wins

Expired Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

happynewyear

doubletrouble

onthehunt

itschocotime

eastereventstays

casting

quality

nextweek

SCARY

FORGIVEUS

Looking for other Roblox games? Check out our guides for Sols RNG and Blue Lock Rivals codes!

How to Redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes

Getting your muscle-building rewards in Arm Wrestle Simulator is straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Launch Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox Click the Store button on the left side of your screen Look for the Codes button at the bottom right of the store menu. Enter your code in the text box that says “Enter Code”. Click the Verify button.

If you’re having trouble with a particular code, double-check your spelling and capitalization. Many Arm Wrestle Simulator codes are case-sensitive!

How to Get More Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes

The developers of Arm Wrestle Simulator regularly release new codes to celebrate game milestones, updates, and special events. The official Arm Wrestle Simulator Discord server is where most codes are announced first, especially during special events or updates. Joining this community will ensure you never miss a code release.

Rather than checking multiple platforms daily, bookmark this page instead. We continuously track all official sources and update our list immediately when new codes appear, saving you time and ensuring you never miss valuable boosts.