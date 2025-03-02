Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes on March 2nd, 2025.
In Arm Wrestle Simulator, success depends on how quickly you can build your bicep power, hand strength, and cardio ability to overpower opponents at the wrestling table. Whether you’re a novice with noodle arms or a seasoned competitor looking to maintain your edge, these codes provide crucial advantages that accelerate your progress.
Working Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes (March 2025)
We’ve tested and verified these codes are still working as of March 1, 2025. Don’t wait too long to claim them – codes can expire without warning!
- skullbeard: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours (NEW!)
- pirate: Redeem for 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength and 1,000 Gold Medallions (NEW!)
- athlete: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours
- tradingback: Redeem for 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength
- DRAGON: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours and 1,500 Ninja Yen
- BLOSSOM: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours
- ninja: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- snowops: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours
- hideout: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours
- cosmic: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- stocking: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours and a special Christmas title
- frostlands: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours and 150 Ice Cubes
- polar: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- shiny: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- christmas: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours
- Hacker: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- classic: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- clans: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- rifted: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- trainers: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- hauntedmanor: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 3,500 Candy
- ghosthunting: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 1 Halloween Card
- spooky: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 3,500 Candy
- soon: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- hatching: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- billion: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours
- Heavenly: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- rework: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- paradise: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 1 Gold
- wasteland: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- apocalypse: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- energy: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- royalty: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- performance: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- charms: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- wizard: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours + 35 Wizard Gems
- cavefortune: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours + 25 Miner’s Crystals
- july4th: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours
- atlantis: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours
- sharkattack: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours
- vacation: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 5 Hours
- icecold: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours
- rewindtime: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 12 Hours
- tradeplazasoon: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 4 Hours
- supermembership: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 6 Hours
- slimeonallpets: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 2 Hours (SECRET CODE)
- magicworld: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 6 Hours
- thecodehunt: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 2 Hours (SECRET CODE)
- 800mvisits: Redeem for 3x Stat Boost for 8 Hours
- 1million: Redeem for 10% Stat Boost, 48 hours of 3x Wins, 2 Banana Seeds, and 2 Apple Seeds
- merryxmas: Redeem for 5% Stat Boost, all potions x10, and 1,500 Candy Coins
- XMASUPDATESOON: Redeem for +2,000 Season Pass XP + 5 hours of 2x Wins
- SEASON4: Redeem for +500 Season Pass XP + HIDDEN SURPRISE
- 600mvisits: Redeem for 5% Stat Boost
- rocket: Redeem for 5% Stat Boost and 2 hours of 2x Wins
- Candy: Redeem for 20K Candy
- 5kreactions: Redeem for +15% on all strengths
- ITSHULKTIME: Redeem for +15% on all strengths
- 500MILLION: Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins
- LIKES: Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins and 2x Luck
- bigupdatesoon: Redeem for 10% Stat Boost
- Greek: Redeem for 250 Wins
- THANKSFOR400M: Redeem for Stat Boost and 2x Wins for 5 hours
- WEDNESDAY: Redeem for Stat Boost and 2x Wins for 5 hours
- FIXED: Redeem for +5% to Stats
- 200m: Redeem for +5% to Stats
- enchant: Redeem for 3 Rebirths
- Leagues: Redeem for Win Boost
- pinksandcastle: Redeem for 1 Spin
- secret: Redeem for Sand Egg
- gullible: Redeem for 1 Win
- knighty: Redeem for 4 Wins
- noob: Redeem for 1 Spin
- axel: Redeem for 50 Wins
Expired Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes
The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
- happynewyear
- doubletrouble
- onthehunt
- itschocotime
- eastereventstays
- casting
- quality
- nextweek
- SCARY
- FORGIVEUS
How to Redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes
Getting your muscle-building rewards in Arm Wrestle Simulator is straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Launch Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox
- Click the Store button on the left side of your screen
- Look for the Codes button at the bottom right of the store menu.
- Enter your code in the text box that says “Enter Code”.
- Click the Verify button.
If you’re having trouble with a particular code, double-check your spelling and capitalization. Many Arm Wrestle Simulator codes are case-sensitive!
How to Get More Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes
The developers of Arm Wrestle Simulator regularly release new codes to celebrate game milestones, updates, and special events. The official Arm Wrestle Simulator Discord server is where most codes are announced first, especially during special events or updates. Joining this community will ensure you never miss a code release.
Rather than checking multiple platforms daily, bookmark this page instead. We continuously track all official sources and update our list immediately when new codes appear, saving you time and ensuring you never miss valuable boosts.