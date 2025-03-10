Roblox Arsenal Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Arsenal Codes on March 9th, 2025.

Looking for free skins, announcer voices, and other cool items in Arsenal? We’ve got you covered with all the latest working codes! This popular Roblox shooter lets players battle it out across various maps, and these codes give you access to cosmetics without spending any Robux.

Our updated list includes all active codes with detailed instructions on how to redeem them in-game. From character skins to special effects, these freebies will help you customize your Arsenal experience and stand out on the battlefield.

All Working Arsenal Codes

We’ve verified these codes. Redeem them quickly before they expire!

xonae – Redeem for a Xonae Announcer Voice

– Redeem for a Xonae Announcer Voice ANNA – Redeem for Anna Skin

– Redeem for Anna Skin PET – Redeem for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

– Redeem for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice POKE – Redeem for Poke Skin

– Redeem for Poke Skin CBROX – Redeem for Phoenix Skin

– Redeem for Phoenix Skin TRGTBOARD – Redeem for Hoverboard Taunt

– Redeem for Hoverboard Taunt GARCELLO – Redeem for Garcello Skin, Garcello Kill Effect, and an Emote

– Redeem for Garcello Skin, Garcello Kill Effect, and an Emote ROLVE – Redeem for Fanboy Skin

– Redeem for Fanboy Skin EPRIKA – Redeem for Eprika Announcer Voice

– Redeem for Eprika Announcer Voice Bandites – Redeem for Bandites Announcer Voice

– Redeem for Bandites Announcer Voice fate – Redeem to Teleport to Fate

– Redeem to Teleport to Fate JOHN – Redeem for John Announcer Voice

– Redeem for John Announcer Voice FLAMINGO – Redeem for Rewards

– Redeem for Rewards goodnight – Redeem to Teleport to Snowy Bridge

– Redeem to Teleport to Snowy Bridge E – Redeem for a Calling Card

– Redeem for a Calling Card enforcer – Redeem for Enforcer Announcer

Expired Arsenal Codes

These codes no longer work in Arsenal:

KITTEN – Was for Koneko Announcer Voice

– Was for Koneko Announcer Voice POG – Was for 1,200 Bucks

– Was for 1,200 Bucks BLOXY – Was for Free Money

– Was for Free Money THE BANANA MAN – Was for Rewards

– Was for Rewards TROLLFACE – Was for Unknown Rewards

– Was for Unknown Rewards F00LISH – Was for Jackeryz Skin

– Was for Jackeryz Skin wake up – Was for Teleport to Snowy Bridge

– Was for Teleport to Snowy Bridge BRUTE – Was for Rewards

– Was for Rewards hammertime – Was for Ban Hammer Skin

– Was for Ban Hammer Skin trolling… – Was for Tomfoolery Delinquent Skin

– Was for Tomfoolery Delinquent Skin NEVERBROKEN – Was for Beatable Calling Card

– Was for Beatable Calling Card CRACKED – Was for Calling Card

– Was for Calling Card dhmubruh – Was for Grind Set Calling Card

– Was for Grind Set Calling Card the 2021 spooky code – Was for Herobrine Delinquent

– Was for Herobrine Delinquent 3BILLY – Was for Holoend Kill Effect

– Was for Holoend Kill Effect NEWMILO – Was for Delinquent Skin with Milo Unusual

How to Redeem Codes in Arsenal

Claiming your rewards in Arsenal is straightforward with these simple steps:

Launch Arsenal in Roblox. Look for the Gift Icon at the bottom left corner of the main screen. Click this icon to open the code redemption window. Enter your code in the text field. Press Enter or click the submission button.

Arsenal codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown in our list. We recommend copying and pasting to avoid errors. Also, remember that each code can only be redeemed once per account.

How to Find New Arsenal Codes

Here are the best ways to stay updated on new Arsenal code releases:

With these codes and tips, you’re well-equipped to dive into the fast-paced world of Arsenal! Remember to check back frequently for new codes as they’re released.