Roblox: Aura Battles Codes (January 2025)

Are you having fun playing Aura Battles in Roblox? While you do need skills and experience to help your fighter win matches, you will also need some fresh and new Aura Battles codes. These codes, updated regularly, will help you get freebies and rewards like gems, points, rare items, etc. which will unlock new auras and improve your battling abilities.

Note: We cover many Roblox games here. Do check our full games list of Roblox codes (master list) as we add new games with codes all the time while also updating old ones.

All New and Working Roblox Aura Battles Codes

Here is a list of all new and expired Aura Battles codes for you Roblox residents.

New and Working Aura Battles Codes

LIKES5000 – 250 gems, and 25 points

LIKES10000: 150 gems and 25 points

RELEASE – 300 gems, and 30 points

Expired Aura Battles Codes

DISCORD500

How to Redeem Roblox Aura Battles Codes

The steps are simple and shouldn’t take more than a minute to redeem and claim free rewards with new aura battles codes.

Launch the Aura Battles game in Roblox. Click on Settings in the left menu bar. Copy-paste the code we provided above in the Enter Code box visible. Click the Claim button to redeem rewards.

How to Get More Roblox Aura Battles Codes

We regularly check and search for new Aura Battles codes every day. The list above is always fresh and we move old codes to the expired section below so you know which is which. We recommend you bookmark and save this page somewhere so you can revisit it anytime you need new codes. After all, you want to be one of the first to use Aura Battles codes, don’t you?

Having said that, there are some other official pages where you may find new Aura Battles codes. Note that we scan all these pages already for you so you will find them here too.

Aura Battles Discord channel

Aura Battles game page on Roblox

And that’s it, folks. Go get that aura and show off some new moves.