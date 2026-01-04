Roblox Ay Mi Gatito Tower Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ay Mi Gatito Tower Codes on January 4, 2026.

Ready to get slapped off a tower by a crazy cat? Ay Mi Gatito Tower is pure chaos where you climb up while dodging the Gatito who wants to knock everyone down. You can also be the troublemaker and send other players flying into the void. It’s like those slap battle games but with a singing cat theme that gets stuck in your head. The game is made by Troll Tower Studios. Let’s see if there are any Ay Mi Gatito Tower codes to help you survive the climb.

Working Ay Mi Gatito Tower Codes

This game doesn’t have any codes yet. The developers haven’t added a code system, so there’s nothing to use right now.

Expired Codes

No codes have expired because the game has never had codes to begin with.

How to Redeem Ay Mi Gatito Tower Codes

You can’t use codes in this game yet since there’s no code button. But if they add codes later, it’ll probably go like this:

Open Ay Mi Gatito Tower in Roblox. Find a codes button somewhere. Click it to open a box. Type in the code. Get your rewards.

If codes come out, they might give you special slaps, speed boosts to climb faster, or protection from getting knocked off the tower.

How to Find More Codes

Come back here regularly – we check for codes every day. With an update coming soon, maybe codes will show up.

Join Official Discord.

Check the game description when updates drop to see if they mention codes.

For now, just keep climbing that tower and try not to get slapped into oblivion by the Gatito!

