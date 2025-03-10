Roblox Bad Business Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Bad Business Codes on March 10th, 2025.
Looking to dominate the battlefield in Roblox’s Bad Business? This game lets you experience intense gunfights with a wide variety of weapons and customization options. While your shooting skills matter, having enough Credits to purchase upgrades and cosmetics can give you a significant advantage.
That’s where redemption codes come in – offering free Credits, exclusive Charms, and special stickers that would normally require Robux or hours of grinding. Our team has compiled all the latest working codes to help you gear up and stand out from the competition.
Working Bad Business Codes
Our team has verified all these codes as working. Make sure to redeem them exactly as written, as codes in Roblox are case-sensitive:
- spooky24 – Redeem for 2,000 Credits
- KACHING – Redeem for 2,000 Credits
- SHIGUTO – Redeem for SHIGUTO Sticker
- PRIDE – Redeem for Special Pride Charm
- Hobzit – Redeem for Special Charm
- jklenk – Redeem for Special Charm
- genetics – Redeem for Special Charm
- risen – Redeem for Special Charm
- uneko – Redeem for Special Charm
- wildaces – Redeem for Special Charm
- theboys – Redeem for Special Charm and All Might T weapon skin
- zomballr – Redeem for Special Charm
- doodledarko – Redeem for Doodle Darko Charm
- Huz_Gaming – Redeem for Hux_Gaming Charm
- ZYLIC – Redeem for Zylic Charm
- unicorn – Redeem for VR Goggles
- doge – Redeem for Doge Charm
- viking – Redeem for Viking Charm
- ADOPTME – Redeem for Adopt Me Stickers
- mbu – Redeem for Bearded Muscle Charm
- blue – Redeem for Blue Grass Monkey Charm
- fr0gs – Redeem for Free The Fr0gs Charm
- godstatus – Redeem for God Status Charm
- notvirtuo0z – Redeem for Imminty Charm
- gun – Redeem for Jup Charm
- lecton – Redeem for Lecton Gaming Charm
- mulletmafia – Redeem for Mullets Charm
- pet – Redeem for PetrifyTV Charm
- r2 – Redeem for R_2M Charm
- ruddevmedia – Redeem for Ruddev Media Charm
- syn – Redeem for SynthesizeOG Charm
- xtrnal – Redeem for XTRNAL Charm
- Z_33 – Redeem for Zekro_3300 Charm
Expired Bad Business Codes
These codes no longer work in the game:
- 500million
- THEGAMES
- AKIMBOAGAIN
- THEBIGFIVE
- SNIPERSGALORE
- FUNFORALL
- SIGILSNIPE
- HALLOWEDBUSINESS
- saturdayupdatelol
- LABORDAY
- 400MILLION
- SUMMER2023
- 4THYEAR
- AQUAWARRIOR
- RADICAL
- Robzi
- Present
- Patriot
- oscar
- Zombie
- Boo
- HEARTEYESEMOJI
- ARENAMAN!
- GREENGUN
Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.
How to Redeem Bad Business Codes in Roblox
Follow these simple steps to your codes for Bad Business in Roblox:
- Open Bad Business in Roblox.
- From the main menu, look for the gift box icon at the bottom of your screen.
- Click on this icon to open the code redemption window.
- Enter or paste a working code from our list above in the text field.
- Click the REDEEM button to receive your rewards.
How to Find More Bad Business Codes
We update this guide regularly with the latest Bad Business codes as soon as they’re released, making this the best place to find working codes. However, if you want to check for codes yourself, you can visit some official sources.
The ideal place to find all the new codes is the official @ruddevmedia X account, where the developers frequently announce new codes alongside game updates. You can also join the Bad Business Discord server for more important information. The announcement channel in the Discord server is particularly useful for finding the latest codes.
To save time, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back occasionally for all the latest codes. We regularly scour through social media for new codes so that you never miss out on any free rewards.