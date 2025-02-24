Roblox Baddies Codes (February 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Baddies Codes on February 24th, 2025.

Looking to grab some exclusive skins in Baddies without spending Robux? The recent Update 24 introduced a new code system that lets players unlock premium cosmetics completely free. If you’re diving into this fast-paced experience, you’ll definitely want to grab these rewards while they last. Let’s check out the current Roblox Baddies codes and how to use them.

Working Baddies Codes (February 2025)

We’ve tested this code and confirmed it’s still active in February 2025:

Baddies – Get a Rare Treasure Chest Purse Skin

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Baddies since the code feature was just added in Update 24. We’ll update this section when codes expire.

How to Redeem Baddies Codes

Here’s how to redeem codes for Baddies in Roblox:

Launch Baddies in Roblox. Find a safe spot and turn off PvP (button in the top right corner). Click the Codes button next to Rewards at the top right. Enter your code in the purple code box that appears. Hit Claim Reward to get your free skin.

How to Find More Baddies Codes

Keeping track of Baddies codes doesn’t have to be complicated. We regularly update this guide whenever new codes drop, making it your easiest option for finding the latest rewards. While you can join the official Baddies Discord server to get codes straight from the developers, it’s often faster to check here instead of scrolling through Discord channels.

The development team typically shares new codes during major updates, special events, and when the game hits important milestones.

Using Your Free Skin

Once you’ve redeemed the Treasure Chest Purse skin, equipping it is simple:

Click the Skins button on the left side Navigate to the Purse category Select Rare to find your Treasure Chest Purse Click to equip the skin.

This Rare skin is especially valuable since it’s only available through code redemption. Once the code expires, you won’t be able to get this skin without trading or spending Robux. While the code feature is new to the game, we expect to see more rewards added in future updates. Make sure to redeem any active codes quickly since they don’t have set expiration dates and could become invalid at any time.



