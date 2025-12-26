Roblox Bakso Malang Anomalies Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Bakso Malang Anomalies Codes on December 26th, 2025.

Bakso Malang Anomalies is a roadside Indonesian horror experience where you work the night shift at a Bakso noodle stall in Malang. Serve hot and tasty Bakso noodles to customers while following mysterious rules that aren’t just superstitions; they’re crucial for your survival. Inspired by Scary Shawarma Kiosk, this solo horror experience promises even more scares. Let’s explore the current Bakso Malang Anomalies code situation.

Working Bakso Malang Anomalies Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Bakso Malang Anomalies. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented yet, which means players cannot get free rewards through codes at this time.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Bakso Malang Anomalies since the developers haven’t released any codes or added a code system to the game yet.

How to Redeem Bakso Malang Anomalies Codes

You cannot redeem codes in Bakso Malang Anomalies right now because the game doesn’t have a code redemption feature. If codes become available in future updates, they will likely work like this:

Open Bakso Malang Anomalies in Roblox Look for a codes button in the game menu Click on the codes button to open the redemption window Type your code in the text box Press redeem to get your free rewards

If implemented, rewards would likely include survival items, Third Eye duration boosts, hints for avoiding anomalies, or cosmetic items for your noodle stall.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest information about Bakso Malang Anomalies codes, making this the best place to check when codes become available. With the game updating almost daily, there’s potential for a code system in future patches.

Check the game’s Roblox description page regularly for announcements about updates and new anomalies.

While waiting for codes, master the rules, learn to identify all 40+ encounters, and discover all 7 endings—solo for the best scary experience or multiplayer for funny moments with friends.