Roblox Basketball Legends Codes (March 2025)

by Karan Singh
Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Basketball Legends Codes on March 6th, 2025.

Looking to dominate the court in Basketball Legends? We’ve got you covered with all the latest codes for this popular Roblox basketball simulator. Whether you’re trying to build the next Curry or LeBron, these Roblox Basketball Legends codes will help you get free coins, anime cases, and stat boosts to improve your game faster.

Roblox Basketball Legends Codes

Basketball Legends drops you straight into 5v5 matches with other players or lets you practice your skills in MyPark. With the codes below, you’ll be able to customize your player with new cosmetics and boost your stats to climb the leaderboards.

Working Basketball Legends Codes

Here are all the active Basketball Legends codes you can redeem right now:

  • 290KLIKES – 5,000 Coins
  • 280KLIKES – 5,000 Coins
  • ANIMECASE2 – Anime Case #2
  • 270KLIKES – 5,000 Coins
  • coinboost – 2x Coins Boost for 30 minutes

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without warning!

Expired Basketball Legends Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

  • XMAS24
  • SANTA24
  • 250KLIKES
  • 2025
  • TYFOR100K
  • 240KLIKES
  • THANKSGIVING24
  • 230KLIKES
  • 220KLIKES
  • FESTIVE24
  • SPOOKY2
  • 210KLIKES
  • ANIMECASE
  • 200KLIKES
  • 190KLIKES
  • SUMMER24
  • 180KLIKES
  • 170KLIKES
  • 160KLIKES
  • NEWCASE
  • DELAYLEGENDS
  • CYBER
  • 150KLIKES
  • MEMORIALDAY24
  • 140KLIKES
  • GALAXY
  • EASTER24
  • HL1KLIKES
  • 130KLIKES
  • 120KLIKES
  • ECLIPSE24
  • IMLUCKYTODAY
  • IRISHSPRINGGREEN
  • SHAMROCKSZN
  • 110KLIKES
  • JANUARY
  • 100KLIKES
  • JOLLY
  • 80KLIKES
  • SORRY4REBOOT
  • 70KLIKES
  • 2024
  • BLACKFRIDAY
  • 60KLIKES
  • SPOOKY
  • friday13effects
  • friday13skins
  • friday13banners
  • 50KLIKES
  • 40KLIKES
  • 30KLIKES
  • LOBCITY
  • BOOST
  • 20KLIKES
  • SKINS
  • CHEESY
  • COINS
  • 10KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES

How to Redeem Basketball Legends Codes

Redeeming codes in Basketball Legends is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

  1. Launch Basketball Legends in Roblox.
  2. Look at the left side of your screen and click the Codes button (the gold star icon).
  3. Enter your code in the text box that appears.
  4. Click the Claim! button to receive your rewards.

If the code is valid, you’ll see a “Code has been redeemed” message, and your rewards will be added immediately. For coin boosts, you’ll see a timer showing how long your boost will last.

redeem Roblox basket ball legends Codes

Where to Find More Basketball Legends Codes

New Basketball Legends codes are typically released to celebrate milestones (such as 290K likes) or during special events and holidays. Here are the best places to find new codes:

Most codes in Basketball Legends offer coins that you can use to buy new cosmetics, emotes, or stat upgrades for your character. Some special codes may provide exclusive cases or temporary stat boosts.

