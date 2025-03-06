Roblox Basketball Legends Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Basketball Legends Codes on March 6th, 2025.

Looking to dominate the court in Basketball Legends? We’ve got you covered with all the latest codes for this popular Roblox basketball simulator. Whether you’re trying to build the next Curry or LeBron, these Roblox Basketball Legends codes will help you get free coins, anime cases, and stat boosts to improve your game faster.

Basketball Legends drops you straight into 5v5 matches with other players or lets you practice your skills in MyPark. With the codes below, you’ll be able to customize your player with new cosmetics and boost your stats to climb the leaderboards.

Working Basketball Legends Codes

Here are all the active Basketball Legends codes you can redeem right now:

290KLIKES – 5,000 Coins

– 5,000 Coins 280KLIKES – 5,000 Coins

– 5,000 Coins ANIMECASE2 – Anime Case #2

– Anime Case #2 270KLIKES – 5,000 Coins

– 5,000 Coins coinboost – 2x Coins Boost for 30 minutes

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without warning!

Expired Basketball Legends Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

XMAS24

SANTA24

250KLIKES

2025

TYFOR100K

240KLIKES

THANKSGIVING24

230KLIKES

220KLIKES

FESTIVE24

SPOOKY2

210KLIKES

ANIMECASE

200KLIKES

190KLIKES

SUMMER24

180KLIKES

170KLIKES

160KLIKES

NEWCASE

DELAYLEGENDS

CYBER

150KLIKES

MEMORIALDAY24

140KLIKES

GALAXY

EASTER24

HL1KLIKES

130KLIKES

120KLIKES

ECLIPSE24

IMLUCKYTODAY

IRISHSPRINGGREEN

SHAMROCKSZN

110KLIKES

JANUARY

100KLIKES

JOLLY

80KLIKES

SORRY4REBOOT

70KLIKES

2024

BLACKFRIDAY

60KLIKES

SPOOKY

friday13effects

friday13skins

friday13banners

50KLIKES

40KLIKES

30KLIKES

LOBCITY

BOOST

20KLIKES

SKINS

CHEESY

COINS

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

How to Redeem Basketball Legends Codes

Redeeming codes in Basketball Legends is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Basketball Legends in Roblox. Look at the left side of your screen and click the Codes button (the gold star icon). Enter your code in the text box that appears. Click the Claim! button to receive your rewards.

If the code is valid, you’ll see a “Code has been redeemed” message, and your rewards will be added immediately. For coin boosts, you’ll see a timer showing how long your boost will last.

Where to Find More Basketball Legends Codes

New Basketball Legends codes are typically released to celebrate milestones (such as 290K likes) or during special events and holidays. Here are the best places to find new codes:

Join the official InfinitySports Discord server and check the “codes-and-info” channel.

Follow the developers on their Twitter/X.

Bookmark this page as we update it regularly with new codes.

Most codes in Basketball Legends offer coins that you can use to buy new cosmetics, emotes, or stat upgrades for your character. Some special codes may provide exclusive cases or temporary stat boosts.