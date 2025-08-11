Roblox Basketball Zero Styles Tier List (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this Basketball Zero Styles Tier List on August 11th, 2025.

Basketball Zero is a very popular sports experience on Roblox. While you certainly don’t get the NBA experience, the gameplay is quite nice and engaging. When starting, you will get to spin for a Style that can be used in matches to get an upper hand on your opponents. However, given the various options and rarities, it can be quite confusing to pick the best one out of the lot. Hence, our Basketball Zero Styles Tier List will help you make a decision.

The Best Basketball Zero Styles Tier List

Before starting the tier list, it is worth noting that the list is divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Naturally, all the Stylers that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the most effective boosts. The effectiveness grows weaker as you move down the ladder.

Tier Styles S Emperor, Ace, Lazy Worker, Star, Flash, Copycat, Gold, Giant A Sniper, Jackpot, Phantom, Switcher B Playmaker, Clutch C Fetch, Lock, Quick D Chuck

You should note that we have not included Styles that are no longer obtainable in the game. If the developer adds them in a future update, then we will make sure to update the list as well. Now that you know about these Styles, let us further break them down.

The S-tier Styles

Style Rarity Drop Chance Emperor Miracle 0.25% Ace Mythic 0.5% Lazy Worker Mythic 0.5% Star Legendary 2% Flash Legendary 2% Copycat Mythic 0.5% Gold Miracle 0.25% Giant Mythic 0.5%

The A-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Sniper Legendary 2% Jackpot Mythic 0.5% Phantom Epic 35% Switcher Miracle 0.25%

Also read:

The B-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Playmaker Epic 35% Clutch Rare 62%

The C-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Fetch Epic 35% Lock Legendary 2% Quick Rare 62%

The D-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Chuck Rare 62%

How to Spin for a New Style in Basketball Zero

To get a new Spin in the game, all you need to do is follow these instructions:

Launch Basketball Zero on Roblox. Click on the Styles icon at the bottom of the screen. Next, click on Spin to try your luck.

This brings us to the end of our Basketball Zero Styles Tier List article. Make sure to check it back again once the developers add a new Style to the game.