Roblox Bathe Da Baby Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Bathe The Baby codes on September 30th, 2025

Bathe Da Baby is a chaotic and hilarious PvP Roblox game where players take on the roles of babies or chefs in an all-out sprint for survival or dinner. As a baby, your goal is to run, dodge, and escape the hungry chefs trying to toss you into the oven. As a chef, you’re doing the chasing/grabbing babies. To progress in the game, you will require coins. You can use them to unlock cosmetics and other in-game items. We’ve gathered the latest Bathe Da Baby redeem codes that you can use to claim free coins and rewards instantly.

Working Bathe Da Baby Codes

Here are all the currently active and working Bathe Da Baby codes you can redeem for free rewards:

Ermwhathesigma – Redeem for Coins

– Redeem for Coins redrum – Redeem for Coins

– Redeem for Coins TOKYO – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards tiktokfans – Redeem for 600 Coins

– Redeem for 600 Coins behindyou – Redeem for 350 Coins

– Redeem for 350 Coins burgerz – Redeem for 150 Coins

– Redeem for 150 Coins helpme – Redeem for 350 Coins

– Redeem for 350 Coins eyelash – Redeem for 250 Coins

– Redeem for 250 Coins thisisnotacode – Redeem for 500 Coins

Be sure to redeem these as soon as possible, as they can expire at any time!

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Bathe Da Baby. All the codes listed above are still active and working.

How to Redeem Bathe Da Baby Codes

Follow these quick steps to redeem your codes in Bathe Da Baby:

Open Bathe Da Baby in Roblox. Click on the Settings (cogwheel) icon located in the top-left corner of the screen. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press the Enter key to redeem the code and receive your reward.

Where to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Bathe Da Baby codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new code drops. You can also find more codes by visiting the official Roblox game page, where developers sometimes add codes to the game description. Additionally, you can join the Bathe Da Baby Discord server and follow the developers on Twitter and YouTube for community announcements, sneak peeks, and real-time code releases.