Roblox Be a Car Codes (July 2025)

Be a Car isn’t your typical racing simulator – it’s all about building massive ramps and sending your vehicle flying as high and far as possible. Using codes gives you free cash to build better ramps, experience points to level up faster, and spins for random rewards that can supercharge your stunt career. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you become the ultimate car-jumping champion.

Working Be a Car Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

beacar – 2 Spins and 5 Levels

– 2 Spins and 5 Levels first – 35.5k Cash and 449.8k EXP

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Be a Car. Once the active codes stop working, we’ll move them to this section so you know which ones are no longer available.

How to Redeem Be a Car Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Be a Car is straightforward and follows a simple process that gets you back to jumping as quickly as possible. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Be a Car.

Look for the Settings button (cog icon) in the bottom left corner of your screen.

in the bottom left corner of your screen. Click on it to open the settings menu.

Scroll down to find the Promo Codes section.

section. Enter your chosen code into the text box

Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Be a Car freebies. However, if you want to stay on top of new releases as they happen, you should join the Studio Drive Discord server, where developers typically announce new codes first.

