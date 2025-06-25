Roblox Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Be a Nurse Codes on June 26th, 2025.

Ready to save lives and look professional while doing it? Be a Nurse brings the intense world of healthcare to Roblox, dropping you into a bustling hospital environment where medical emergencies happen every few minutes. To help you build your wardrobe and advance faster, you can redeem Be a Nurse codes for free cash that lets you purchase new outfits and accessories without the grind.

Working Be a Nurse Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Copy them exactly as shown to avoid any issues:

5k_LiKES – Redeem for 50 Cash

– Redeem for 50 Cash 1k_likes – Redeem for 50 Cash

– Redeem for 50 Cash 100_LIKeS – Redeem for 50 Cash

– Redeem for 50 Cash NEW – Redeem for 100 Cash

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Be a Nurse. Since the game is actively maintained and updated, all the codes above are still working and ready to claim.

How to Redeem Be a Nurse Codes in Roblox

You can easily redeem codes for Be a Nurse by following these steps:

Launch Be a Nurse on Roblox.

Click the Gear (cogwheel) icon in the top right corner of your screen

(cogwheel) icon in the top right corner of your screen Look for the code entry section in the settings menu

Copy one of the working codes from our list above

Paste it into the “Enter code…” text field

Click OK to claim your free cash

How to Find More Codes

We keep this guide updated as regularly as hospital rounds. Here are the best sources for new codes:

Bookmark this page

Be a Nurse Discord server

Since we check these sources regularly and update our list without delay, bookmarking this page ensures you’ll always have access to the latest codes. The developers typically release codes to celebrate game milestones like reaching certain numbers of likes or visits.