Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (February 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator Codes on February 18th, 2025.
Ready to become the ultimate beekeeper? Bee Swarm Simulator lets you collect, train, and manage your own bee colony, but building a thriving hive takes time and resources. These codes will help you get free bees, boosts, honey, and other valuable rewards to accelerate your beekeeping journey.
Working Bee Swarm Simulator Codes
Here’s every active code for Bee Swarm Simulator verified by our team:
- ThreeBeeVee – 48 hours of x2 Pollen and Convert Rate, 1 Loaded Dice, and Mountain Top Field boost
- 15MMembers – One red balloon, one marshmallow bee, 15 strawberries, 15 blueberries, 15 sunflower seeds, 15 pineapples, 15 bitterberries, 15 gumdrops, four bamboo field boosts, 15 bamboo field winds, four rose field boosts, 15 rose field winds, four coconut field boosts, and 15 coconut field winds (Must join group)
- 38217 – 5 Tickets
- BeesBuzz123 – 1 Cloud Vial, 5 Bitterberries, and 10 Gumdrops
- BopMaster – 5 Tickets
- ClubBean – 1 Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost x2
- Connoisseur – 5 Tickets
- Crawlers – 5 Tickets
- Nectar – 5,000 Honey
- Roof – 5 Tickets
Expired Bee Swarm Simulator Codes
These codes no longer work in the game:
- BoxWhoops
- Banned
- WeekExtension
- SonyXbox
- 6irthday
- Wink
- Wax
- 2MLikes
- 10mMembers
- 1MLikes
- Buzz
- DemiDecade
- BeequipTradeReboot
- Summersmas
- Octobersmas
- boo swarm
How to Redeem Bee Swarm Simulator Codes
Follow these simple steps to claim your codes for Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox:
- Launch Bee Swarm Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Gear icon on the left side.
- Enter your code in the “Enter Code” box.
- Click Redeem to get your rewards.
Note: Some codes require you to join the official Roblox group first. Make sure to do this before attempting to redeem group-exclusive codes.
How to Find New Bee Swarm Simulator Codes
New codes are typically released during game updates and milestones. While we keep this guide updated daily with the latest codes, you can also join the official BSS Discord server and check the announcements channel for code-related posts. Following the developer on X/Twitter is another great way to stay informed about new code releases.
With these codes in hand, you’re ready to create the ultimate bee colony! Remember to check back regularly as new codes are released with game updates and milestones. Whether you’re just starting or already managing a massive hive, these rewards will help you reach new heights in your beekeeping adventure!