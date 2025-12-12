Roblox Blade Battle Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Blade Battle Codes on December 12th, 2025.

Blade Battle drops you into a dangerous forest where survival depends on your blade skills and strategic upgrades. Chop down trees to gather resources, hunt for legendary weapons in treasure chests, and engage in combat with other players. The game features an addictive progression loop of resource gathering, stat upgrading, and battling as you work toward powerful permanent upgrades and rare blades. Complete quests, rank up through various challenges, and prove your worth in this fast-paced action experience. Let’s explore the current codes for Blade Battle that can give you free gems, spins, and experience buffs.

Working Blade Battle Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Blade Battle that you can redeem for free rewards:

HAPPY – Redeem this code for a Spin

– Redeem this code for a Spin CODE – Redeem this code for a Spin

– Redeem this code for a Spin UPD1 – Redeem this code for 3 minutes of EXP Buff

– Redeem this code for 3 minutes of EXP Buff UPD2 – Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

These codes provide valuable resources to help you acquire better blades and accelerate your progression.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Blade Battle at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Blade Battle Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Blade Battle codes:

Open Blade Battle in Roblox. Press the ABX button on the left side of your screen (while in the Home area). Enter your code in the textbox that appears. Press Verify to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Blade Battle codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates or milestones. Join the Blade Battle Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements from the developers.

While waiting for codes, maximize your free rewards by claiming daily gifts, collecting playtime rewards, and liking the game for additional bonuses.