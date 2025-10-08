Roblox Blade X Zombies Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Blade X Zombies Codes on October 9th, 2025.

Blade X Zombies is an action horror game that drops you into a post-apocalyptic version of Japan overrun by zombies. You’ll battle lumbering ghouls across different levels, clearing each area of the undead menace with various weapons at your disposal. Each weapon can be upgraded to become more powerful, making it easier to handle the growing zombie hordes. Using codes gives you free cash to upgrade your weapons faster and become powerful enough to clear even the toughest levels.

Working Blade X Zombies Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

UPD1.5 – 10,000 Money

– 10,000 Money GRANDMASTER – 5,000 Money

– 5,000 Money BXZ – 5,000 Money

– 5,000 Money PAIPOCKK – 5,000 Money

– 5,000 Money ALPHA1 – 5,000 Money

– 5,000 Money UPD1 – 5,000 Money

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Blade X Zombies. Since the game is still relatively new, all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Blade X Zombies Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Blade X Zombies is easy and only takes a few seconds. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Blade X Zombies from your Roblox games list. Look for the Code button in the upper left corner of your screen. Click on it to open the codes redemption menu. Type or paste your chosen code into the enter codes text box. Click the Claim button to receive your rewards.

The money you earn from codes can be spent on upgrading your weapons, making them more powerful and effective against tougher zombie enemies.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Blade X Zombies freebies. However, the developers at Echoes of Blade share codes on their official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Blade X Zombies Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates. The community is also very active with tips about the best weapons and strategies for clearing levels efficiently.

You can also bookmark this guide and check back regularly since we monitor all official sources and add new codes as soon as they’re released. This way you won’t miss any rewards or have to scroll through Discord messages yourself.