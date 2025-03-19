Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Bladers Rebirth codes on March 19th, 2025.

Bladers Rebirth brings the excitement of Beyblade battles to Roblox, letting you customize and battle with your own spinning tops. As you progress through quests and face off against other players, having access to additional resources can give you a significant advantage. That’s where our list of Bladers Rebirth codes comes in.

These codes provide free rewards like Spirit Rolls and XP boosts that will help you level up faster and customize your blade with powerful spirits.

Active Bladers Rebirth Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today. Remember that Roblox codes can expire without warning, so redeem them quickly!

CLOVER – 2 hours of Double XP ( new )

– 2 hours of Double XP ( ) 50MVISITS – 1 hour of Double XP

– 1 hour of Double XP THANKYOU – 15 Spirit Rolls

– 15 Spirit Rolls BeginnerReward – 25 Spirit Rolls

– 25 Spirit Rolls Bonus – 60 minutes of Double XP

Expired Bladers Rebirth Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

UPDATE8

HEARTBREAKER

CUPID

MACROLIFT

NEWYEAR

NEWME

2025

SPOOKY

SNOWFLAKE

GRINCH

HALLOWEEN2024

Kairo

PHARAOHSCURSE

VOLCANO

UPDATE5

HPBDMarsThePlanet

80K

BEY24

DELLANCEBESTDEV

REBIRTH2

FIREWORKS

20MILLION

REBIRTHXP

10KPLAYERS

MACROINGISBANNED

50KMEMBERS

ODYSSEYSPONSOR

10MILESTONE

10MVISITS

SOWWY

SUMMER24

ODYSSEYTOWER

DELAYEDUPDATE

RANKEDUPDATE!

How to Redeem Codes in Bladers Rebirth

Redeeming codes for Bladers Rebirth is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Bladers Rebirth in Roblox. Look for the “Codes” button in the top-right corner of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Enter your code in the text box. Click the “Submit” button to claim your rewards.

For best results, copy and paste codes directly from our list to avoid typos.

How to Get More Bladers Rebirth Codes

Want to stay updated on the latest Bladers Rebirth codes? Here are the best ways to find them:

Remember that these codes typically expire quickly, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible. Check back regularly as we’ll keep this guide updated with all the latest codes as they become available.