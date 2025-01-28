One of the most ambiguous questions in Blox Fruits is whether to choose the Eastern Dragon or the Western Dragon. While both of these Dragons offer a highly damaging moveset, certain aspects separate them from each other. This includes their damage output, cosmetic appearance, mobility, etc. Based on these features, the Roblox community is divided into two sections.

Since the Dragon is a rather expensive fruit, you might not want to mess up this decision. To help avoid any future regrets, here’s what we think is the best choice between the Eastern Dragon and Western Dragon in Blox Fruits.

Eastern Dragon vs Western Dragon in Blox Fruits – Which is better?

We have created criteria that will help you decide which Dragon is better. Scroll below for a direct comparison between the Eastern and Western Dragons in Blox Fruits.

Appearance

Let’s be honest, most people just want to look better even if it means compromising a little with the combat aspect. In terms of appearance, both versions of the Dragons look good. While the Eastern Dragon looks more like a fantasy snake-style dragon, the Western one looks like a phoenix with flames.

If you ask me, the Eastern Dragon looks relatively better because of its huge body. Moreover, it looks slick when you use its moveset that radiates flame all over the surroundings.

Mobility

In terms of mobility, the Western Dragon is a clear winner as it moves comparatively faster than the other version. It has huge wings that help it move faster in any corner of the map. However, it’s not the same for the Eastern Dragon. Due to its length, it is bound to move slowly making it almost impossible to evade an AoE attack. Choosing the Eastern Dragon over the Western in Roblox Fruits means compromising with the speed a little.

Better Arsenal

Both Eastern and Western Dragons play a vital role in their respective combat areas in Blox Fruits. For example, the Eastern Dragon’s moves are heavily focused on AoE attacks. Apart from the arsenal, it has a relatively slower speed, hence making it a bad option for high-level PvP battles but good for grinding. However, some of its moves, like the Scorching Downfall and Infernal Pincer, do a great job of causing AoE damage. If you are lucky, multiple players can get caught in its range and take damage. You can dominate in PvE battles taking advantage of the Eastern Dragon’s playbook. On the flip side, Eastern Dragon is exposed to long range attacks and it is also less mobile on the battlefield.

On the other hand, the Western Dragon gives you a moveset that is specially tailored for PvP battles. If you want to show a player the true power of the flames, this fruit can give you just the moveset you are looking for. Moves like the Draconic Soar, Infernal Pincer, and the Scorching Downfall can wreak havoc in PvP and Raid battles. Thanks to the high mobility of the Western Dragon, you can be agile and evade whenever it’s necessary. Western Dragon is your go-to choice for PvP battles where speed and damage output matter, especially in long range battles. On the flip side, Western Dragon is less efficient for grinding.

The final decision when choosing a dragon comes down to your own preference. But before you pick a version, make sure to clear your roles. If you want to focus on PvE battles, pick the Eastern Dragon. Similarly, the Western Dragon is appropriate for PvP battles in Blox Fruits.