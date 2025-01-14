In Blox Fruits, you will be facing various enemies as you level up and explore new locations. These enemies pack more than just a punch in their arsenal and taking them down requires higher stats. Thankfully, accessories like the Black Cape can help you get stat buffs, however, there’s a catch.

Outfits like this one aren’t readily available near you. You will have to pass through several hoops to get the black cape in Blox Fruits. Moreover, the open-world map is too big to find an item that is quite elusive. Our guide highlights the location and steps to find and get the Black Cape in Blox Fruits.

Note: We cover guides like this in our dedicated section for Roblox. Also, we have a separate space for all the Roblox codes articles on our website. While you are here, check them out and see what you find is best.

Where to Find the Black Cape in Blox Fruits (Location Guide)

You can purchase Black Cape from an NPC called Parlus on the Marine Fortress in Blox Fruits. Marine Fortress is located in the First Sea, just behind the Marine Starter Island. Upon reaching the Boat Dealer NPC on the Marine Fortress, follow the below directions to find and purchase Black Cape from Parlus.

Note: You will need the ability to jump higher and reach higher places before you go there. Normal jumps won’t work while trying to enter the tower from the top side. Get a blox fruit that enables Air Jump or High Jump before heading there.

Take a right turn toward the first watch tower once you have reached the Marine Fortress from the front area (near the Boat Dealer NPC). Climb on top of the watch tower to find a little tunnel heading downward. Jump through that tunnel to reach the bottom of the watch tower and finally, interact with Parlus. You can then purchase the Black Cape from him after paying a total of 50,000 Beli to him.

Note: You must be on level 50 or beyond in order to purchase the Black Cape from Parlus.

What Does the Black Cape Do

Once you have purchased the Black Cape, you can wear it to gain +100 Energy, +100 Health, and +5% Damage. For players who are in the First Sea, Black Cape is an ideal choice as it is easy to get.

All you need to do is complete quests and defeat mobs to collect 50,000 Beli and reach level 50. Both of these prerequisites are fairly easy to complete. So it should take you a couple of sessions to get your hands on the Black Cape.

During the initial period, the Black Cape is an excellent pick. With substantial energy and HP growth, you can stay in the battle for long. On the other hand, a moderate damage increase will help you reduce the enemy’s health faster. That being said, for completing the starting quests and dealing with mobs, the Black Cape is a must for newcomers.