Roblox Blue Lock Rivals Flows Tier List

Flows are an integral part of Blue Lock Rivals. They enable you to get ahead of the opponent and turn the tables at crucial moments. However, given the various available options, it can be quite confusing to pick one Style out of the lot. But it is also important to have a good style in your arsenal if you wish to help your team and win matches. So, here is our Blue Lock Rivals Flows tier list to help you make a decision.

Blue Lock Rivals Flows Tier List

Before moving on to the Blue Lock Rivals Flows tier list, it is worth noting that the list has been divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Naturally, all the Flows that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the most advantages during a match. The effectiveness of the Flows decreases with each tier.

Tiers Flows S Destructive Impulses, Godspeed, Emperor, Awakened Genius, Bee Freestyle, Soul Harvester, Buddha’s Blessing, Demon Wings A King’s Authority, Dribbler, Crow, Wildcard, Master of all Trades, Singularity B Monster, Snake, Stealth C Trap, Genius D Puzzle, Ice, Lightning

Breaking Down the Blue Lock Rivals Flows Tier List

Next, let us break down the tier list further and share more details about these Blue Lock Rivals Flows.

The S-Tier Flows

Flows Rarity Drop Chance Buffs Destructive Impulses World Class 0.05% -> 2 Extra Slides

-> Stronger Shot

-> Faster Speed

-> Basic Shots turn into Curved Shots Godspeed Master 0.017% -> Buffed Velocity passive with Loki

-> Increased Stamina regen

-> Increased Steal distance and hitbox

-> Reduced skill cooldown and stamina drain Emperor World Class 0.05% -> Increased shot strength

-> Increased Speed

-> Reduced Cooldowns Awakened Genius World Class 0.05% -> +2 Dribbles

-> Increased shot strength

-> 20% flow to teammates Bee Freestyle Mythic 0.1% -> +2 Dribbles

-> Dribble cooldown reduction

-> Increased movement speed

-> Increased ankle break Soul Harvester World Class 0.05% -> -10% cooldown for base abilities

-> Increased movement speed

-> +1 Header

-> +1 Dribble Buddha’s Blessing Rare 20.75% -> 25% chance to ankle-break without dribbling

-> Increased movement speed

-> Increased shot power Demon Wings Legendary 1.4% -> Increased Shot speed

-> Increased Jump Height

-> Stronger Headers

The A-Tier Flows

Flows Rarity Drop Chance Buffs King’s Authority Mythic 0.1% -> Longer steal distance

-> 25% reduced steal cooldown

-> Increased shot power

-> Reduced stamina drain

-> 50% Steal resistance Dribbler Legendary 1.4% -> Increased Shot strength

-> Faster Movement Speed with the ball

-> Longer Dribble duration Crow Legendary 1.4% -> Increased Shot strength

-> Increased Tackle Speed Wildcard Mythic 0.1% -> Increased Shot Power

-> Decreased Tackle CD

-> 2 Extra Tackles

-> Increased Stamina AND/OR Increased Movement speed Master of all Trades Mythic 0.1% -> +40% Copy Cooldown Reduction

-> Stronger Shots

-> Increased/Faster Movement Speed

-> Stronger Passes with Boosted Auto Tracking Singularity World Class 0.05% -> 0.75s of ball control

-> 1 Dribble

-> 15% Shot Charge

-> 20% Volley power

-> Increased Speed on/off the ball

The B-Tier Flows

Flows Rarity Drop Chance Buffs Monster Epic 10% -> Shorter dribble cooldown

-> No speed reduction with the ball Snake Mythic 0.1% -> 30% Shorter Lower Steal Cooldown

-> 30% Bigger Tackle Hitbox

-> 50% Shorter Ragdoll time

-> Faster movement speed

-> Increased shot power Stealth Legendary 1.4% -> 25% Increased Stamina Regeneration

-> 20% Faster shooting speed

-> Faster Movement speed

-> +Increased shot power

The C-Tier Flows

Flows Rarity Drop Chance Buffs Trap Legendary 1.4% -> Speed boost

-> Increased shot power when receiving the ball

-> -50% cooldown for Nagi moves Genius Epic 10% -> +30% Flow for teammates on activation

The D-Tier Flows

Flows Rarity Drop Chance Buffs Puzzle Rare 20.75% -> Increased movement speed Ice Epic 10% -> Increased pass strength

-> Slight autotrack on passes

-> Buffs the player who catches the pass Lightning Rare 20.75% -> Increased shot power

How to Spin for New Flows in Blue Lock Rivals

To get a new Flow for your character in the game, all you need to do is follow these instructions:

Launch Blue Lock Rivals on Roblox. Click on the Flow option at the bottom of the screen. Next, click on the Spin button to try your luck.

This brings us to the end of the Blue Lock Rivals Flows Tier List article. We hope that you found it useful. Make sure to check the article frequently, as we will update it when new Flows are added to Blue Lock Rivals.