Roblox Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List article on August 13th, 2025.

Styles are a crucial aspect of Blue Lock Rivals, not only because they are based on the characters from the original animanga series, but also because they shape your playstyle. Do you wish to be a powerful striker? Do you want to defend your goalpost with everything that you have? Then you must pick the right Style that suits your gameplay to help you during matches. However, this task can be quite confusing, given the various options. Here is a curated list of the best Blue Lock Rivals Styles tier list to help you out.

Best Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

Before proceeding, you should know that the tier list has been divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. This means all the Styles that fall under the S and A tiers are the best and should be your focus since they offer the best buffs. Now, let us move on to the tier list.

Tier Styles S Loki, NEL Nagi, Kaiser, NEL Bachira, NEL Isagi, Don Lorenzo, NEL Rin A Aiku, NEL Reo, Kunigami, Sae, Shidou, Yukimiya, King B Bachira, Nagi, Kurona, Gagamaru C Hiori, Otoya, Isagi, Karasu D Igaguri, Chigiri

Breaking Down the Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

Now that you know which Styles are the best in the game, it is time to share information about them. Below, we have broken down each tier along with crucial details about the Styles that you should be aware of.

The S-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Best-for Loki Master 0.017% – Mobility

– Shooting

– Stealing

– Trapping

– Dribbling NEL Nagi World Class 0.041% – Trapping

– Mobility

– Stealing

– Dribbling

– Shooting Kaiser World Class 0.041% – Dribbling

– Mobility

– Shooting

– Stealing NEL Bachira Mythic 0.083% – Stealing

– Dribbling

– Shooting

– Mobility NEL Isagi World Class 0.041% – Mobility

– Shooting

– Stealing Don Lorenzo World Class 0.041% – Dribbling

– Mobility

– Deflection NEL Rin World Class 0.041% – Stealing

– Shooting

– Dribbling

The A-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Best-for Aiku Mythic 0.083% – Mobility

– Stealing

– Clearing

– Aerial Defense Nel Reo Mythic 0.083% – Mobility

– Dashing

– Stealing

– Shooting

– Dribbling

– Passing Kunigami Mythic 0.083% – Shooting

– Defending Sae World Class 0.041% – Passing

– Dribbling

– Defending

– Shooting Shidou Mythic 0.083% – Shooting

– Mobility Yukimiya Legendary 1.75% – Dribbling

– Shooting King Mythic 0.083% – Dribbling

– Shooting

– Stealing

Also read:

The B-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Best-for Bachira Epic 10% – Dribbling

– Passing

– Shooting Nagi Legendary 1.75% – Mobility

– Trapping

– Shooting Kurona Epic 10% – Mobility

– Passing

– Stealing Gagamaru Epic 10% – Aerial Defense

– Passive Buffs

The C-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Best-for Hiori Rare 15.55% – Passing

– Dribbling Otoya Legendary 1.75% – Mobility

– Dribbling

– Shooting

– Stealing Isagi Rare 15.55% – Shooting

– Dribbling Karasu Legendary 1.75% – Mobility

– Stealing

– Dribbling

The D-Tier Styles

Styles Rarity Drop Chance Best-For Igaguri Rare 15.55% – Stealing

– Passing

– Deflecting

– Aerial Defense. Chigiri Rare 15.55% – Mobility

– Speed

– Stealing

How to Get New Styles in Blue Lock Rivals

Not happy with your current Style? Then you can simply try your luck at getting something better. We have listed all the steps that you must take to get yourself a new Style in the game.

Launch Blue Lock Rivals on Roblox. In the main hub, click on the Style option at the very bottom of the screen. Next, click on the Spin button to test your luck.

This also brings us to the end of our Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List article. You should check back again when the developer adds a new Style to the game.