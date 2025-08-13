Home » Gaming » Roblox Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List (August 2025)

Roblox Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List (August 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Update: We last updated this Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List article on August 13th, 2025.

Styles are a crucial aspect of Blue Lock Rivals, not only because they are based on the characters from the original animanga series, but also because they shape your playstyle. Do you wish to be a powerful striker? Do you want to defend your goalpost with everything that you have? Then you must pick the right Style that suits your gameplay to help you during matches. However, this task can be quite confusing, given the various options. Here is a curated list of the best Blue Lock Rivals Styles tier list to help you out.

Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

Best Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

Before proceeding, you should know that the tier list has been divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. This means all the Styles that fall under the S and A tiers are the best and should be your focus since they offer the best buffs. Now, let us move on to the tier list.

TierStyles
SLoki, NEL Nagi, Kaiser, NEL Bachira, NEL Isagi, Don Lorenzo, NEL Rin
AAiku, NEL Reo, Kunigami, Sae, Shidou, Yukimiya, King
BBachira, Nagi, Kurona, Gagamaru
CHiori, Otoya, Isagi, Karasu
DIgaguri, Chigiri

Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

Breaking Down the Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

Now that you know which Styles are the best in the game, it is time to share information about them. Below, we have broken down each tier along with crucial details about the Styles that you should be aware of.

The S-Tier Styles

StylesRarityDrop ChanceBest-for
LokiMaster0.017%– Mobility
– Shooting
– Stealing
– Trapping
– Dribbling
NEL NagiWorld Class0.041%– Trapping
– Mobility
– Stealing
– Dribbling
– Shooting
KaiserWorld Class0.041%– Dribbling
– Mobility
– Shooting
– Stealing
NEL BachiraMythic0.083%– Stealing
– Dribbling
– Shooting
– Mobility
NEL IsagiWorld Class0.041%– Mobility
– Shooting
– Stealing
Don LorenzoWorld Class0.041%– Dribbling
– Mobility
– Deflection
NEL RinWorld Class0.041%– Stealing
– Shooting
– Dribbling

The A-Tier Styles

StylesRarityDrop ChanceBest-for
AikuMythic0.083%– Mobility
– Stealing
– Clearing
– Aerial Defense
Nel ReoMythic0.083%– Mobility
– Dashing
– Stealing
– Shooting
– Dribbling
– Passing
KunigamiMythic0.083%– Shooting
– Defending
SaeWorld Class0.041%– Passing
– Dribbling
– Defending
– Shooting
ShidouMythic0.083%– Shooting
– Mobility
YukimiyaLegendary1.75%– Dribbling
– Shooting
KingMythic0.083%– Dribbling
– Shooting
– Stealing

Also read:

The B-Tier Styles

StylesRarityDrop ChanceBest-for
BachiraEpic10%– Dribbling
– Passing
– Shooting
NagiLegendary1.75%– Mobility
– Trapping
– Shooting
KuronaEpic10%– Mobility
– Passing
– Stealing
GagamaruEpic10%– Aerial Defense
– Passive Buffs

The C-Tier Styles

StylesRarityDrop ChanceBest-for
HioriRare15.55%– Passing
– Dribbling
OtoyaLegendary1.75%– Mobility
– Dribbling
– Shooting
– Stealing
IsagiRare15.55%– Shooting
– Dribbling
KarasuLegendary1.75%– Mobility
– Stealing
– Dribbling

The D-Tier Styles

StylesRarityDrop ChanceBest-For
IgaguriRare15.55%– Stealing
– Passing
– Deflecting
– Aerial Defense.
ChigiriRare15.55%– Mobility
– Speed
– Stealing

How to Get New Styles in Blue Lock Rivals

Not happy with your current Style? Then you can simply try your luck at getting something better. We have listed all the steps that you must take to get yourself a new Style in the game.

  1. Launch Blue Lock Rivals on Roblox.
  2. In the main hub, click on the Style option at the very bottom of the screen.
  3. Next, click on the Spin button to test your luck.
Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List
Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List

This also brings us to the end of our Blue Lock Rivals Styles Tier List article. You should check back again when the developer adds a new Style to the game.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Do You Have to Uninstall Battlefield 6 or Valorant –...

Today’s NYT Strands #529 Hints and Answers for August 14,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1517 Hints, Answers – August 14, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #795 Hints, Answers – August 14, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #973 – August 13,...

Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1301 – August 14, 2025

Today’s Flagle Answer & Hints #1270, August 14, 2025

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 13,...

All Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP – Roblox

Genshin Impact UGC Mode – What Developer Notes Reveal About...