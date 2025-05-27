Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Booga Booga Codes on May 27th, 2025.
Living as a caveman isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when giant ants and other wild creatures are constantly trying to turn you into their next meal. Booga Booga Reborn throws you into a prehistoric survival world where every coin counts toward staying alive. The good news is that you don’t have to grind for hours to get the resources you need. Redeeming codes gives you free coins that you can spend on better equipment, tools, and items to help you survive the harsh Stone Age environment.
Working Booga Booga Reborn Codes
Our team has checked all these codes. Since codes can expire anytime in Roblox games, make sure to grab these rewards quickly:
- MANGO – Get free coins
- Farming! – Get free coins
- 145KLikes! – Get free coins
- 190MVisits! – Get free coins
- 140KLikes! – Get free coins
- EASTER25! – Get free coins
- FREEBLUEFRUIT – Get free coins
- ClanLeaderboard! – Get free coins
- 185MVisits! – Get free coins
- HappyGreenDay! – Get free coins
- 135KLikes! – Get free coins
- VALENTINESDAY!! – Get 250 coins
- 130KLikes! – Get free coins
- SnakeYear – Get free coins
- NEWYEARS2025 – Get free coins
- 170MVisits! – Get free coins
- TribeFail – Get free coins
- 165MVisits! – Get free coins
- 125KLikes! – Get free coins
- SantaClaus – Get free coins
- 160MVisits! – Get 250 coins
- 350KFavorites! – Get 450 coins
- LagFest4 – Get 240 coins
- Halloween24 – Get 450 coins
- SPOOKY24 – Get 250 coins
- 150MVisits! – Get 250 coins
- 140MVisits! – Get 250 coins
- Crabs! – Get 250 coins
- 130MVisits! – Get 250 coins
- Pirates! – Get 250 coins
- SummerEvent! – Get 250 coins
- 100KLikes! – Get 250 coins
- 300KFavorites! – Get 250 coins
- BugFest! – Get 250 coins
- 120MVisits! – Get 250 coins
Expired Booga Booga Reborn Codes
These codes no longer work, so don’t waste time trying them:
- 100MVisits! – Expired
- 250KFavorites – Expired
- Easter2024! – Expired
- 80KLikes! – Expired
- 245KFavorites – Expired
- HappyNewYears – Expired
- HappyHalloween! – Expired
- 60MVisits! – Expired
How to Redeem Booga Booga Reborn Codes in Roblox
Follow these steps to redeem codes for Booga Booga:
- Launch Booga Booga Reborn on Roblox.
- Look for the treasure chest icon on the left side of your screen
- Click on the treasure chest to open the shop menu
- Find the Enter Code text box at the bottom
- Type or paste one of the working codes from our list
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards
How to Find More Booga Booga Reborn Codes
We keep this guide updated whenever new codes drop, so bookmarking this page is the best way to stay current with all the latest freebies. If you want to find the codes by yourself, we recommend you to join the official Booga Booga Reborn Discord server or checking the official X account. Keep checking back for new codes!