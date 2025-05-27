Roblox Booga Booga Reborn Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Booga Booga Codes on May 27th, 2025.

Living as a caveman isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when giant ants and other wild creatures are constantly trying to turn you into their next meal. Booga Booga Reborn throws you into a prehistoric survival world where every coin counts toward staying alive. The good news is that you don’t have to grind for hours to get the resources you need. Redeeming codes gives you free coins that you can spend on better equipment, tools, and items to help you survive the harsh Stone Age environment.

Working Booga Booga Reborn Codes

Our team has checked all these codes. Since codes can expire anytime in Roblox games, make sure to grab these rewards quickly:

MANGO – Get free coins

– Get free coins Farming! – Get free coins

– Get free coins 145KLikes! – Get free coins

– Get free coins 190MVisits! – Get free coins

– Get free coins 140KLikes! – Get free coins

– Get free coins EASTER25! – Get free coins

– Get free coins FREEBLUEFRUIT – Get free coins

– Get free coins ClanLeaderboard! – Get free coins

– Get free coins 185MVisits! – Get free coins

– Get free coins HappyGreenDay! – Get free coins

– Get free coins 135KLikes! – Get free coins

– Get free coins VALENTINESDAY!! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 130KLikes! – Get free coins

– Get free coins SnakeYear – Get free coins

– Get free coins NEWYEARS2025 – Get free coins

– Get free coins 170MVisits! – Get free coins

– Get free coins TribeFail – Get free coins

– Get free coins 165MVisits! – Get free coins

– Get free coins 125KLikes! – Get free coins

– Get free coins SantaClaus – Get free coins

– Get free coins 160MVisits! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 350KFavorites! – Get 450 coins

– Get 450 coins LagFest4 – Get 240 coins

– Get 240 coins Halloween24 – Get 450 coins

– Get 450 coins SPOOKY24 – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 150MVisits! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 140MVisits! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins Crabs! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 130MVisits! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins Pirates! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins SummerEvent! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 100KLikes! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 300KFavorites! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins BugFest! – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins 120MVisits! – Get 250 coins

Expired Booga Booga Reborn Codes

These codes no longer work, so don’t waste time trying them:

100MVisits! – Expired

– Expired 250KFavorites – Expired

– Expired Easter2024! – Expired

– Expired 80KLikes! – Expired

– Expired 245KFavorites – Expired

– Expired HappyNewYears – Expired

– Expired HappyHalloween! – Expired

– Expired 60MVisits! – Expired

How to Redeem Booga Booga Reborn Codes in Roblox

Follow these steps to redeem codes for Booga Booga:

Launch Booga Booga Reborn on Roblox. Look for the treasure chest icon on the left side of your screen Click on the treasure chest to open the shop menu Find the Enter Code text box at the bottom Type or paste one of the working codes from our list Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards

How to Find More Booga Booga Reborn Codes

We keep this guide updated whenever new codes drop, so bookmarking this page is the best way to stay current with all the latest freebies. If you want to find the codes by yourself, we recommend you to join the official Booga Booga Reborn Discord server or checking the official X account. Keep checking back for new codes!