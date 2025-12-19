Roblox Brainrot Evolution Wiki

Brainrot Evolution is a Roblox game in collaboration with the entire Brainrot community. Your objective is to become stronger and the ultimate fighter in the world. You do this by breaking objects, consuming fruits, and then defeating enemies. Along the way, you will unlock new abilities called Evolutions that will help you grow. Here is a complete guide on Brainrot Evolution’s characters, fruits, and enemies.

Brainrot Evolution Wiki

This is where we cover everything about the game in as much detail as possible, with multiple in-house writers contributing to the content.

Codes – All active and expired codes.

Brainrots – All brainrots available in the game.

Secrets – They are special brainrots, more powerful than regular ones, that provide additional buffs and abilities.

Trinkets – These are in-game items that will buff your health, EXP, and Damage stats.

Tier Lists

Guides

Admin Events