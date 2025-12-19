Home » Gaming » Roblox Brainrot Evolution Wiki

Roblox Brainrot Evolution Wiki

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

Brainrot Evolution is a Roblox game in collaboration with the entire Brainrot community. Your objective is to become stronger and the ultimate fighter in the world. You do this by breaking objects, consuming fruits, and then defeating enemies. Along the way, you will unlock new abilities called Evolutions that will help you grow. Here is a complete guide on Brainrot Evolution’s characters, fruits, and enemies.

brainrot evolution wiki

Brainrot Evolution Wiki

This is where we cover everything about the game in as much detail as possible, with multiple in-house writers contributing to the content.

  • Codes – All active and expired codes.
  • Brainrots – All brainrots available in the game.
  • Secrets – They are special brainrots, more powerful than regular ones, that provide additional buffs and abilities.
  • Trinkets – These are in-game items that will buff your health, EXP, and Damage stats.

Tier Lists

Guides

Admin Events

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

Roblox Anime Final Quest Codes (December 2025)

Roblox My Card Collection Codes (December 2025)

How to Build Santa’s Platform in Plants vs Brainrots (Sir...

Roblox Fish It Discord, Trello, Other Social Media Links

Can Other Players See Your Sidekick in Fortnite?

Pet Simulator 99 Admin Abuse Timings (December 2025)

How to Get SpongeBob SquarePants in Fortnite

Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 3 Update Countdown &...

Plants vs Brainrots Santa’s Arrival Update: Release Date and Countdown

Steal a Brainrot Gingerbread Town Update: Release Date and Countdown