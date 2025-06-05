Roblox Brainrot Fighting Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Brainrot Fighting Codes on June 5th, 2025.

Brainrot Fighting is a wild new Roblox game that brings internet meme culture to life in the most chaotic way possible. This fighting game lets you train funny creatures from the ground up until they become absolute powerhouses in the arena.

The game focuses on training your characters, collecting pets to speed up your progress, and battling other players in intense fights. Using codes is the best way to get valuable resources without spending real money or grinding for hours.

Working Brainrot Fighting Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working:

Character – Get 4 2x Power Potions

– Get 4 2x Power Potions Fighting – Get 5 2x Damage Potions

– Get 5 2x Damage Potions Brainrot – Get 300 Gems

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Brainrot Fighting. This is a great chance to redeem all the active codes before they start expiring!

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Brainrot Fighting Codes in Roblox

Don’t head into battle empty-handed! Redeeming codes for Brainrot Fighting is super easy and takes just a few clicks:

Open Brainrot Fighting on Roblox Look for the Gear Wheel icon at the top of your screen and click it A pop-up window will appear with a text box Type or paste your code into the empty field Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards

Important tip: Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter the codes exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes to avoid any typing mistakes that could prevent them from working.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as the developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

The developers usually drop new codes when the game reaches certain milestones or during special events. They share these codes on the official Brainrot Fighting Discord server. Remember that codes expire quickly in most Roblox games, so use them as soon as you find them. Bookmark this page and check back often for new codes.