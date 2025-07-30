Home » Gaming » Roblox Brainrot Training Codes (July 2025)

Brainrot Training is a unique simulator where you ride your brainrot and race against friends to see who can achieve the fastest strength gains. You’ll use brain cores and treadmill boosters to power up your mental abilities while climbing the leaderboards. The game features exciting elements like brainrot gloves, special cores, and even FLAG RNG events that add extra excitement to your training sessions. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will supercharge your brainrot training journey.

Working Brainrot Training Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

  • UPDATE5 – 50 Gems, 1 Clover (NEW)
  • UPDATE4 – 50 Gems, 1 Clover
  • SUNSHINE – 30 Sunshine Tickets, 1 Clover
  • UPDATE3 – 50 Gems, 1 Clover
  • UPDATE2 – 50 Gems, 1 Clover
  • release – 100 Trophies, 1 Rare Weapon
  • welcome – 50 Gems, 1 Rare Weapon

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Brainrot Training. Since the game is still relatively new (created in July 2025), all the codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Brainrot Training Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Brainrot Training is simple. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

  1. Launch Brainrot Training.
  2. Once you’re in the lobby, look for the paper plane icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Click on the paper plane icon to open the code redemption window.
  4. Type or paste your chosen code into the text box
  5. Hit the redeem button to claim your free rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Brainrot Training freebies. However, there are other great sources to stay on top of new code releases as they happen.

The game’s official description page is where developers often announce new codes directly. Since they frequently update the description with codes like “RELEASE,” “SPINX5,” and “UPDATE,” it’s worth checking there regularly for the newest additions. You can also join the official Discord server for Brainrot Training.

