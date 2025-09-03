Roblox BrawlR Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox BrawlR Codes on September 3rd, 2025.

Ready to dominate the arena in BrawlR? This fast-paced 2.5D fighting game brings the classic Super Smash Bros. experience to Roblox, and you’re going to love it. You can grab free Tix and exclusive skins using BrawlR codes, giving you that extra edge to climb the leaderboards and look amazing while doing it.

Working BrawlR Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire:

Brawlsaken – Get 70 Tix

– Get 70 Tix CEOofIsaac – Get CEOofIsaac’s Hat

– Get CEOofIsaac’s Hat 1million – Get Celebratory Suit Skin

– Get Celebratory Suit Skin MakeACake – Get Chef’s Kiss Skin

Expired BrawlR Codes

Currently, there aren’t any expired codes in BrawlR. This means you have plenty of time to redeem all the active codes above. Don’t wait too long, though, as codes can expire without warning.

How to Redeem BrawlR Codes in Roblox

Redeeming your BrawlR codes is super straightforward. You’ll have your free rewards in less than a minute by following these steps:

Launch BrawlR on Roblox. Click the Twitter Bird icon on the right side. Enter any active code in the pop-up window. Click the Submit button to claim your rewards.

The rewards should appear in your inventory immediately. If you don’t see them right away, try restarting the game or checking your character customization menu.

How to Find More BrawlR Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the best place to find fresh BrawlR codes. Bookmark this page and check back often since new codes drop frequently, especially during special events or game updates.

You can also join the official BrawlR Discord server. The community is pretty active there, and you’ll often get codes before they’re posted elsewhere. Additionally, following T.N Productions on social media platforms like Twitter will keep you in the loop about upcoming releases and special promotions.