Roblox Break a Friend Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Break a Friend Codes on November 26th, 2025.

Break a Friend is a physics-based ragdoll simulator where you place your friends’ heads on ragdolls and throw them off cliffs to break their bones. The more bones you break, the more cash you earn to purchase upgrades, new skins, and different ragdoll types. The game features offline bone-breaking progression, allowing you to accumulate rewards even when you’re not playing. Let’s explore the current code situation for Break a Friend.

Working Break a Friend Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Break a Friend. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented yet, which means players cannot get free rewards through codes at this time.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Break a Friend since the developers haven’t released any codes or added a code system to the game yet.

How to Redeem Break a Friend Codes

You cannot redeem codes in Break a Friend right now because the game doesn’t have a code redemption feature. If codes become available in future updates, they will likely work like this:

Open Break a Friend in Roblox. Look for a codes button in the game menu. Click on the codes button to open the redemption window. Type your code in the text box. Press redeem to get your free rewards.

If implemented, rewards would likely include free cash, bone multipliers, exclusive ragdoll skins, or temporary boosts to accelerate your bone-breaking progress.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest information about Break a Friend codes, making this the best place to check when codes become available. Join the Break a Friend Discord server (if available) for community discussions and to stay informed about game updates that might include the addition of codes. Check the game’s Roblox description page regularly for announcements about new features, especially around the upcoming huge update. While waiting for codes, remember to log in daily to claim your offline bone-breaking rewards.