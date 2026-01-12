Roblox Break a Lucky Block Codes (January 2026)

Update: We checked for new Roblox Break a Lucky Block codes on January 12th, 2026.

Sammy doesn’t want you breaking his lucky blocks, but that’s exactly what you’re gonna do! Break a Lucky Block is all about sneaking past Sammy to smash his blocks and grab the brainrots that pop out. You rush back to your plot with them before he catches you, and they start making you money. The trick is being fast enough to dodge Sammy while breaking as many blocks as possible. Let’s see if there are active Break a Lucky Block codes to help you break more blocks.

Working Break a Lucky Block Codes

This game has no codes right now. The developers haven’t put a code system in the game yet.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes because the game has never had codes before.

How to Redeem Break a Lucky Block Codes

You can’t use codes in Break a Lucky Block since there’s no code feature. If they add it later, it would probably work like this:

Open Break a Lucky Block in Roblox Look for a codes button Click to open the code box Type in your code Press enter for rewards

If codes come out, they might give you speed boosts to dodge Sammy better, stronger pickaxes to break blocks faster, or free brainrots to start earning cash right away.

How to Find More Codes

Check this page often, we look for codes every day. If you want to hunt for codes by yourself, check out these sources:

Join the Slime Time Studios group on Roblox for updates and announcements.

on Roblox for updates and announcements. Watch the game description when updates drop to see if they add codes.

Until then, keep sneaking past Sammy and breaking those lucky blocks. Don’t forget to thumbs up the game if you’re having fun!