Roblox Break In (Story) Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Break In (Story) Codes on July 28th, 2025.

Moving into a new house on a stormy night should be exciting, but when murderers are lurking in the shadows and secrets hide behind every door, your move-in day becomes a fight for survival. Break In (Story) created by Cracky4 drops you into a thrilling horror experience where you and 11 other players must work together to survive the night in a house full of dangers. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available for this terrifying house adventure.

Working Break In (Story) Codes

Right now, there are no active codes available for Break In (Story). The game doesn’t have a code redemption system, which means players experience the story and earn everything through gameplay.

Expired Codes

Since there’s no code system in place, there are no old codes that stopped working either.

How to Use Break In (Story) Codes in Roblox

Currently, there’s no way to redeem codes in Break In (Story) since Cracky4 hasn’t added a code system to the game. If they ever add this feature in future updates, we’ll update this guide with easy instructions on how to use codes.

Most horror story games that add codes usually put them in:

A code button in the main lobby or house

A settings menu with special redemption options

How to Find More Codes

We’ll keep watching Break In (Story) to see if Cracky4 ever adds codes in future updates. Many popular story games eventually add codes when they get major updates or during special events. If codes ever become available, they’ll probably be shared here:

Even without codes, you can become really good at Break In (Story) by learning the house layout, understanding the story, and working well with other players. In the meantime, focus on enjoying the incredible story experience!