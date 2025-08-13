All Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP – Roblox

Want to know how to get admin commands in Brookhaven? Many players, including me, actually search for ways to get admin power in this popular Roblox game. I’ve watched other players share their YouTube videos, using different ways people claim work. After all the research, I figured out what’s actually possible and what’s just a complete myth. There are some ways to get admin-like powers, plus some hidden commands that actually work. Let me share everything I have learned about private server commands in Brookhaven RP.

The Reality About Brookhaven RP Admin Commands

Here’s the truth: You can’t get real admin commands in the official Brookhaven RP. Only the game developers and official administrators have access to true admin powers. If you see someone claiming they have admin commands in the main game, they’re either lying or using hacks (which can get you banned).

However, there are still some cool commands you can use in the game without having to hack. Moreover, you can also act as an admin and use some commands in private servers.

How to Access Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP

The most legitimate way to get admin-like powers in Brookhaven is by owning a private server. This isn’t free, though, but it gives you real control over your game world. To get a private server in Brookhaven:

Go to the Brookhaven RP game page on Roblox. Look for the Multiplayer icon. Click “Create Private Server”. Pay the monthly fee (100 Robux) and name your server. Set your rules – allow friends only, open to the public, or invite-only.

Once you own it, you’ll see a gray button at the top left of your screen when you join your server.

Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP

When you click the gray button in your private server, you get access to “Private Server Controls”. This is closest to you having admin powers, but only in your own server.

Command Category Feature What It Does Time Controls Set Specific Times Choose times: 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM, 12 AM, 3 AM, 6 AM, and 9 AM. Start/Stop Time Freeze time at any moment Change Time Speed Adjust to Normal, Slower x1, x2, or x3 Lighting & Visuals Normal Lighting vs Darkness Switch between normal and spooky dark mode Foggy On/Off Adds heavy mist for low visibility Cloudy On/Off Adds cloud textures to the sky Sky Orange On/Off Changes the sky color to orange Sky Green On/Off Changes the sky color to green Weather Controls Raining On/Off Creates rainfall effects Flood On/Off Adds flooding water effects Snowing On/Off Makes snow fall from the sky Snow Ground On/Off Covers the ground with snow Audio & Player Controls Music On/Off Enable or disable background music Kick/Temp Ban Player Remove troublesome players from the server

Remember that these commands only work in specially configured private servers, not in regular public games.

Commands in Brookhaven RP Public Server

Even though you can’t get admin powers, there are some hidden prompts that work in regular Brookhaven RP servers. You don’t need to buy a private server to use these prompts. What you should do is just open the chat tab and type:

/[prompt]

There will be options popping up automatically for you to choose. These aren’t admin commands, but they’re pretty neat:

Category Command What It Does Basic Animation Commands /dance1, /dance2, /dance3 Makes your character perform different dance moves /laugh Your character laughs with animation /wave Makes your character wave at other players /point Your character points forward aimwolf or /afk Makes your character float (sometimes with spinning) wolfpack Makes your character spin around Chat Management Commands /whisper [playername] [message] Sends a private message that only the targeted player can see /mute [playername] Stops showing messages from that player /unmute [playername] Allows the player’s messages to be seen again /clear Clears your chat log and all chat from other players Information Commands /version Displays the Roblox version you’re using /console Shows technical game information (mostly for advanced users)

While you can’t get true admin commands in official Brookhaven RP, you now know about all the commands that actually work in the game. The hidden chat and animation commands are fun to use with friends. And if you want actual admin features, there are similar games available in Roblox that you can act as admins, such as:

Just remember to play fair and have fun. The best part of Brookhaven RP isn’t having admin powers, but creating stories and hanging out with other players in this virtual world.