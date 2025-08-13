Home » Gaming » All Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP – Roblox

All Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP – Roblox

Want to know how to get admin commands in Brookhaven? Many players, including me, actually search for ways to get admin power in this popular Roblox game. I’ve watched other players share their YouTube videos, using different ways people claim work. After all the research, I figured out what’s actually possible and what’s just a complete myth. There are some ways to get admin-like powers, plus some hidden commands that actually work. Let me share everything I have learned about private server commands in Brookhaven RP.

Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP

The Reality About Brookhaven RP Admin Commands

Here’s the truth: You can’t get real admin commands in the official Brookhaven RP. Only the game developers and official administrators have access to true admin powers. If you see someone claiming they have admin commands in the main game, they’re either lying or using hacks (which can get you banned).

However, there are still some cool commands you can use in the game without having to hack. Moreover, you can also act as an admin and use some commands in private servers.

How to Access Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP

The most legitimate way to get admin-like powers in Brookhaven is by owning a private server. This isn’t free, though, but it gives you real control over your game world. To get a private server in Brookhaven:

  1. Go to the Brookhaven RP game page on Roblox.
  2. Look for the Multiplayer icon.
  3. Click “Create Private Server”.
  4. Pay the monthly fee (100 Robux) and name your server.
  5. Set your rules – allow friends only, open to the public, or invite-only.
Commands Brookhaven RP
Commands Brookhaven RP

Once you own it, you’ll see a gray button at the top left of your screen when you join your server.

Private Server Commands in Brookhaven RP

When you click the gray button in your private server, you get access to “Private Server Controls”. This is closest to you having admin powers, but only in your own server.

Command CategoryFeatureWhat It Does
Time ControlsSet Specific TimesChoose times: 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM, 12 AM, 3 AM, 6 AM, and 9 AM.
Start/Stop TimeFreeze time at any moment
Change Time SpeedAdjust to Normal, Slower x1, x2, or x3
Lighting & VisualsNormal Lighting vs DarknessSwitch between normal and spooky dark mode
Foggy On/OffAdds heavy mist for low visibility
Cloudy On/OffAdds cloud textures to the sky
Sky Orange On/OffChanges the sky color to orange
Sky Green On/OffChanges the sky color to green
Weather ControlsRaining On/OffCreates rainfall effects
Flood On/OffAdds flooding water effects
Snowing On/OffMakes snow fall from the sky
Snow Ground On/OffCovers the ground with snow
Audio & Player ControlsMusic On/OffEnable or disable background music
Kick/Temp Ban PlayerRemove troublesome players from the server

Remember that these commands only work in specially configured private servers, not in regular public games.

Commands in Brookhaven RP Public Server

Even though you can’t get admin powers, there are some hidden prompts that work in regular Brookhaven RP servers. You don’t need to buy a private server to use these prompts. What you should do is just open the chat tab and type:

/[prompt]

Commands Brookhaven RP

There will be options popping up automatically for you to choose. These aren’t admin commands, but they’re pretty neat:

CategoryCommandWhat It Does
Basic Animation Commands/dance1, /dance2, /dance3Makes your character perform different dance moves
/laughYour character laughs with animation
/waveMakes your character wave at other players
/pointYour character points forward
aimwolf or /afkMakes your character float (sometimes with spinning)
wolfpackMakes your character spin around
Chat Management Commands/whisper [playername] [message]Sends a private message that only the targeted player can see
/mute [playername]Stops showing messages from that player
/unmute [playername]Allows the player’s messages to be seen again
/clearClears your chat log and all chat from other players
Information Commands/versionDisplays the Roblox version you’re using
/consoleShows technical game information (mostly for advanced users)

While you can’t get true admin commands in official Brookhaven RP, you now know about all the commands that actually work in the game. The hidden chat and animation commands are fun to use with friends. And if you want actual admin features, there are similar games available in Roblox that you can act as admins, such as:

Just remember to play fair and have fun. The best part of Brookhaven RP isn’t having admin powers, but creating stories and hanging out with other players in this virtual world.

