Roblox Build a Factory Codes (July 2025)

If you’re looking to get ahead in Build a Factory on Roblox, you’ve come to the right place. This factory-building game lets you create your own industrial empire by collecting raw materials, processing them, and shipping finished products. What makes it even better? Free codes that give you exclusive skins and cosmetic items to make your factory stand out from the crowd.

Working Build a Factory Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active and working. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

YayEnchanting – Sparkletime Wizard skin (Limited skin reward)

Remember that you need to join the official Roblox group first before you can redeem any codes. This is a requirement set by the developers, so don’t skip this step or the codes won’t work.

Expired Build a Factory Codes

Good news! There are no expired codes for Build a Factory. The developers haven’t released many codes yet, which means the active ones are still working. However, keep in mind that codes can expire at any time, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Build a Factory Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Build a Factory is straightforward once you know where to look. The process takes just a few clicks, and you’ll have your rewards instantly. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Build a Factory.

Look for the Settings button on the left side of your screen

button on the left side of your screen Click on Settings to open the menu

to open the menu Select Redeem Codes from the options that appear

from the options that appear Type or paste your code into the text box

Press Enter or click the redeem button to claim your reward

Make sure you type the codes exactly as shown, including any capital letters. The codes are case-sensitive, so “YayEnchanting” won’t work if you type “yayenchanting.”

How to Find More Build a Factory Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your best resource for Build a Factory freebies. Our team checks for new codes and tests them to make sure they work before adding them to our list. However, you can also find codes by following the official sources.

The developers share new code primarily through their social media accounts, especially on X (formerly Twitter) and Discord. You can join the TBlox Discord server or follow their X account.

Since codes are released infrequently for Build a Factory, bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll add new codes as soon as they become available, saving you the trouble of searching through multiple social media accounts.