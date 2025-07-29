Roblox Build a Zoo Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Build a Zoo Codes on July 29th, 2025.

Creating your dream zoo filled with amazing animals becomes much more exciting when you can expand quickly and collect rare pets to show off to visitors. Build a Zoo by Century Farmers lets you design and manage your own animal kingdom where you care for different pets, build habitats, and earn coins both online and offline. The game recently added a code redemption system in Update 12, giving players access to free rewards. Whether you want free coins to buy new animals or luck boosts to find rare pets, let’s take a look at what codes are available for this experience.

Working Build a Zoo Codes

The game just added the code system in Update 12, so we’re currently looking for active codes. Since this is a brand new feature, codes might be limited at first, but should become more common as the game grows.

We’ll update this section as soon as we find working code!

Expired Codes

Since the code system was just added, there are no expired codes yet. All codes that get released should still be working.

How to Use Build a Zoo Codes in Roblox

The developers made redeeming codes easy by putting the feature right in the shop menu, where players can find it quickly. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Build a Zoo.

Click on the Shop button on the left side of your screen

button on the left side of your screen Scroll down until you reach the code redemption section

Type your code in the text box

Click the redeem button to get your rewards

How to Find More Codes

Since the code system is brand new, we’re watching all the official channels to find codes as soon as they’re released. The best places to look for codes are:

Keep checking back for new codes, because now that Build a Zoo has added the redemption system, codes should start appearing regularly.