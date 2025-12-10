Roblox Build To Climb Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Build To Climb Codes on December 10th, 2025.

Build To Climb is a Roblox stacking simulator where you buy blocks, build your tower higher and higher, and climb it to earn coins. Pets help collect coins automatically, new themes unlock as your tower grows, and each update introduces new stacks and features. With its simple loop of building, climbing, and upgrading, it’s a fun and satisfying experience for players who love incremental progress. Let us take a look at the codes for Build To Climb and how to redeem them.

Working Build To Climb Codes

There is currently 1 active code available for Build To Climb:

WELCOMEBUILDTOCLIMB – Free Pet

This code gives players a starter pet that helps collect coins automatically, making early progress much easier.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Build To Climb at this time.

How to Redeem Build To Climb Codes

Redeeming codes in Build To Climb is very simple. Here’s how to do it:

Open Build To Climb in Roblox. Look for the Discord icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Click it to open the code box. Type your code exactly as shown. Press the green check button to redeem it.

If the code is valid, your rewards will appear instantly.

How to Get More Build To Climb Codes

If you’re hunting for new codes, here’s where to check:

The game’s official Discord server , where developers drop new codes first.

, where developers drop new codes first. The Roblox group for Build To Climb, sometimes used for announcements or exclusive rewards.

for Build To Climb, sometimes used for announcements or exclusive rewards. This article – we update it regularly whenever new codes are added.

While waiting for more codes, focus on leveling up your stacks, collecting coins efficiently, and unlocking the newest themes to boost your progress.