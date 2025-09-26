Roblox Cake Off Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Cake Off Codes on September 26th, 2025.

Cake Off is a creative Roblox game where you compete in decorating competitions against other players. You start by voting on a theme, then dive into an impressively detailed decorating mode where you can choose from various toppers, flavors, and icings to bring your vision to life. The game features tons of customization options, though most of the best items are locked behind special Catalogs that you unlock by winning competitions. Using codes gives you free gems to buy premium items, coins for purchasing decorations, and exclusive Catalogs that aren’t available anywhere else in the game. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you become the ultimate cake decorator.

Working Cake Off Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

BIRTHDAY_RIBBONS – Rewards

– Rewards BIRTHDAY_4EST – Rewards

– Rewards COMPETITION – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins TROPICAKE1 – 1,000 Gems

– 1,000 Gems BIRTHDAY1 – 1,000 Gems

– 1,000 Gems Freeplay10 – Rewards

– Rewards Layer22 – Rewards

– Rewards Colorful34 – Rewards

– Rewards Caketober33 – Rewards

– Rewards basket20 – Beach Catalog

– Beach Catalog frosting55 – Bubbles Catalog

– Bubbles Catalog baker99 – Threaded Catalog

– Threaded Catalog cupcake10 – Smores Catalog

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

LNYXVLT25

CAKE4YOU2

PORTAL

500KLIKES

EMOTES24

Cakemas25

NewYears25

EASTER

How to Redeem Cake Off Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Cake Off is simple. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Cake Off. Make sure you’re in the game’s lobby (not in an active game). Look for the shield icon or wing icon on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your chosen code into the text field. Click Claim to receive your free rewards.

The gems and coins you earn from codes can be spent on premium decorations and ingredients that make your cakes stand out from the competition.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Cake Off freebies. However, the developers at Flipping Frogs share code on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The official Cake Off Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially alongside major updates. The community is also very active with creative cake design tips and voting strategies. You can also join the Flipping Frogs Roblox community to get 800 Coins and 150 Gems as a joining bonus. The game has a free reward section that gives you coins or gems based on your playtime, so check that regularly too.