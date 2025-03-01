Roblox Capybara Evolution Codes (March 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Capybara Evolution Codes on March 28th, 2025.

Want to evolve your capybara into the cutest and strongest creature in the game? Capybara Evolution is a charming Roblox RPG where you survive as a capybara, fighting threats and collecting experience to evolve. To accelerate your progress, you’ll need Wins (the in-game currency) for various upgrades and pets. Thankfully, redeeming codes can provide valuable rewards like Exp Potions that significantly boost your experience gain.

Working Capybara Evolution Codes (March 2025)

We’ve tested and verified this code is still working as of March 27, 2025. Don’t wait too long to claim it – Roblox codes can expire without warning!

I2PERFECT: Redeem for 1 Exp Potion

Currently, there is only one active code for Capybara Evolution, but it provides an Exp Potion, which is extremely valuable for boosting your growth rate.

Expired Capybara Evolution Codes

Currently, there are no expired Capybara Evolution codes. This is great as it means you haven’t missed out on any rewards yet! However, codes typically have limited lifespans, so be sure to claim the active one before it moves to this section.

How to Redeem Capybara Evolution Codes

Redeeming codes in Capybara Evolution is simple and straightforward. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Capybara Evolution in Roblox. Click the Shop button (with a shopping cart icon) on the left side of your screen. Scroll down to find the Codes section at the bottom right of the shop menu. Enter your code in the text box provided. Click the green Verify button to redeem your reward.

Codes in Roblox games are typically case-sensitive, so typing “i2perfect” instead of “I2PERFECT” may result in an error. Using copy-paste is the most reliable method to avoid typos.

How to Get More Capybara Evolution Codes

We regularly update this guide with the latest Capybara Evolution codes as soon as they’re released, making this page your best source for current codes. However, if you want to find codes directly from the developers, there are several official sources to check.

The game’s development team at xFrozen Studios shares new codes across their social media platforms. You can follow them on X (formerly Twitter) at @xFrozenStudios for announcements and code drops. The official Discord server for Capybara Evolution is another excellent place to find codes and connect with other players. Additionally, the developers sometimes release codes through their YouTube channel (@i2Perfect) or the official Roblox group page.

Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest code updates to maximize your evolution speed and become the ultimate capybara.