Roblox Car Battles Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Car Battles Codes on September 27th, 2025.

Car Battles is an exciting PvP game where you create your own custom car and use it to fight other players in intense vehicle combat. You have tons of customization options to make your vehicle unique, from armor plating to weapon systems. Using codes gives you free turrets that automatically attack nearby enemies, helping you take out light vehicles quickly and deal serious damage to armored opponents. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will give your battle car the edge it needs to dominate the arena.

Working CAR BATTLES Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

Release – x2 Turrets Mk2

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for CAR BATTLES. Since the game is still relatively new, all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem CAR BATTLES Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in CAR BATTLES is straightforward once you know where to find the settings menu. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch CAR BATTLES from your Roblox games list. Wait for the game to fully load. Look for the gear icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. Click on it to open the Settings menu. In the settings menu, click on the Redeem button. Type or paste your chosen code into the text field. Click the Redeem button again to claim your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh CAR BATTLES freebies. However, the developers may share codes on their official channels in future updates.

The Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during major updates or special events. You can also bookmark this guide and check back regularly since we monitor all official sources and add new codes as soon as they’re released. This way you won’t miss any rewards or have to wait for announcements.