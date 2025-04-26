Home » Gaming » Roblox Car Training Codes (April 2025)

Roblox Car Training Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Car Training Codes on April 26th, 2025.

Car Training in Roblox offers a twist on racing games by letting you train your cars like athletes to improve their performance. To give yourself a speed boost in the game, you’ll want to take advantage of free codes that provide luck potions, energy potions, and win potions. Our guide brings you all the latest working Car Training codes.

Active Car Training Codes

Our team has verified all these codes as working. Redeem them to get free potions that will help you train your cars faster and compete more effectively:

  • update17 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions
  • update16 – Two luck potions, two win potions
  • update15 – Two luck potions, five energy potions, three win potions
  • update14 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions
  • Update13 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions
  • Update12 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions
  • Update11 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions
  • update10 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions
  • update9 – Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions
  • Update8 – Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions
  • update7 – Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions
  • 30mvisits – Three luck potions, two energy potions
  • 20mvisits – Two energy potions, two luck potions
  • 1mfavorites – One win potion, two luck potions
  • 750kfavorites – Various potions

Expired Car Training Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

  • 10klikeswow – Previously offered potions
  • 1mvisits! – Previously offered potions
  • update2 – Previously offered potions
  • newyears2025 – Previously offered potions
  • Update1 – Previously offered potions
  • Release – Previously offered potions
  • 500likeswowie! – Previously offered potions

How to Redeem Car Training Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Car Training is simple and easy:

  1. Launch Car Training on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Shop icon (yellow shopping basket) on the left side menu.
  3. Scroll down.
  4. Enter your code in the “Enter code” field
  5. Click the “Redeem” button

Remember that Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as they appear. Copy-pasting directly from our list is the best way to avoid typos and ensure successful redemption.

How to Find More Car Training Codes

We update this guide regularly with the newest codes, making it the best place to find current Car Training codes. However, if you want to find codes as soon as they’re released, here are some additional sources:

The Sigmini Studio Discord server is the main source for new codes. You can also follow SigminiStudio on X (formerly Twitter) for announcements and updates about the game.

