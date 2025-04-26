Roblox Car Training Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Car Training Codes on April 26th, 2025.

Car Training in Roblox offers a twist on racing games by letting you train your cars like athletes to improve their performance. To give yourself a speed boost in the game, you’ll want to take advantage of free codes that provide luck potions, energy potions, and win potions. Our guide brings you all the latest working Car Training codes.

Active Car Training Codes

Our team has verified all these codes as working. Redeem them to get free potions that will help you train your cars faster and compete more effectively:

update17 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions

– Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions update16 – Two luck potions, two win potions

– Two luck potions, two win potions update15 – Two luck potions, five energy potions, three win potions

– Two luck potions, five energy potions, three win potions update14 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions

– Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions Update13 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions

– Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions Update12 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions

– Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions Update11 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions

– Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions update10 – Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions

– Five luck potions, five energy potions, five win potions update9 – Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions

– Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions Update8 – Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions

– Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions update7 – Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions

– Three luck potions, two energy potions, two win potions 30mvisits – Three luck potions, two energy potions

– Three luck potions, two energy potions 20mvisits – Two energy potions, two luck potions

– Two energy potions, two luck potions 1mfavorites – One win potion, two luck potions

– One win potion, two luck potions 750kfavorites – Various potions

Expired Car Training Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

10klikeswow – Previously offered potions

– Previously offered potions 1mvisits! – Previously offered potions

– Previously offered potions update2 – Previously offered potions

– Previously offered potions newyears2025 – Previously offered potions

– Previously offered potions Update1 – Previously offered potions

– Previously offered potions Release – Previously offered potions

– Previously offered potions 500likeswowie! – Previously offered potions

Looking for codes in other Roblox games? Check out our guide for NFL Universe codes, or browse our complete Roblox codes library for all your favorite experiences.

How to Redeem Car Training Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Car Training is simple and easy:

Launch Car Training on Roblox. Click on the Shop icon (yellow shopping basket) on the left side menu. Scroll down. Enter your code in the “Enter code” field Click the “Redeem” button

Remember that Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as they appear. Copy-pasting directly from our list is the best way to avoid typos and ensure successful redemption.

How to Find More Car Training Codes

We update this guide regularly with the newest codes, making it the best place to find current Car Training codes. However, if you want to find codes as soon as they’re released, here are some additional sources:

The Sigmini Studio Discord server is the main source for new codes. You can also follow SigminiStudio on X (formerly Twitter) for announcements and updates about the game.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we continuously update our list with the newest codes as soon as they’re released. Happy racing!