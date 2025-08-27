Roblox Card Chaos Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Card Chaos Codes on August 27th, 2025.

Card Chaos delivers a blend of platformer action and strategic deck-building that creates some of the most unpredictable matches you’ll find on Roblox. This PvP shooter lets you pull cards during battles that completely transform your abilities, turning weak players into walking destruction machines in seconds. One moment you’re struggling to survive, and the next you’re dominating the battlefield thanks to a powerful card combination that changes everything about your playstyle.

Card Chaos codes provide cash that lets you purchase specialized card packs without grinding or spending Robux, helping you discover new combinations and strategies faster.

Working Card Chaos Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently working in Card Chaos. With so many codes available, you can collect a substantial amount of free cash:

SMOOTH – Get 1,500 Cash

– Get 1,500 Cash MORECARDS – Get 2,600 Cash

– Get 2,600 Cash FOU – Get 1,700 Cash

– Get 1,700 Cash GIMMEFIVE – Get 1,700 Cash

– Get 1,700 Cash APOLOGIESMIGRATION – Get 1,700 Cash

– Get 1,700 Cash BIGTHREE – Get 1,600 Cash

– Get 1,600 Cash TWENTYFIVEEE – Get 2,000 Cash

– Get 2,000 Cash CRAZYEIGHT – Get 1,200 Cash

– Get 1,200 Cash thirteen – Get 1,500 Cash

– Get 1,500 Cash 1-800 – Get 2,000 Cash

– Get 2,000 Cash WELCOMECONSOLE – Get 2,300 Cash

– Get 2,300 Cash FORGIVEME? – Get 3,300 Cash

– Get 3,300 Cash FIVEE – Get 1,200 Cash

– Get 1,200 Cash ONEFITTY – Get 1,500 Cash

– Get 1,500 Cash wowCCU – Get 2,500 Cash

– Get 2,500 Cash TWOTHOUSAND – Get 2,000 Cash

Expired Card Chaos Codes

These codes have stopped working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

FINALLYRELEASE – Previously gave cash

– Previously gave cash SORRYMIGRATE – Previously gave cash

– Previously gave cash NEWMEMBER – Previously gave cash

– Previously gave cash HUNIDLIKES – Previously gave cash

– Previously gave cash SIXTYLIKES – Previously gave cash

How to Redeem Card Chaos Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Card Chaos is slightly different from most Roblox games. The process is still straightforward, and all you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Card Chaos from your Roblox games library. Press the “M” key on your keyboard to bring up the main menu. Click on the gift icon (located in the middle at the bottom of the screen). In the pop-up window that appears, click on the “Codes” tab. Copy and paste your chosen code into the “Enter code” text box. Hit the “Redeem” button to claim your free cash.

How to Find More Card Chaos Codes

We update this guide regularly whenever new Card Chaos codes are released, making it your most reliable source for free cash and rewards. Our team monitors the game’s official channels and tests all codes to ensure they work before adding them to our list.

For the fastest updates on new codes, joining the official MetricSys Discord server is your best option. You can also follow the kilometers X (Twitter) profile and join the MetricSys Roblox community for additional announcements.