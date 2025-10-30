Roblox Cars vs Trucks Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Cars vs Trucks Codes on October 30th, 2025.

Picture an intense game of tag, but everyone’s driving vehicles, and mayhem rules the roads! Cars vs Trucks delivers pure adrenaline-fueled derby action where players split into two teams with completely different objectives. If you’re assigned to the car team, your survival depends on quick reflexes as you dodge massive trucks while collecting coins scattered across creative maps. Coins you collect during matches unlock faster cars and better handling upgrades, which becomes important as competition heats up. Cars vs Trucks codes give you instant coin boosts so you can access premium vehicles without endless grinding!

Working Cars vs Trucks Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they crash and burn!

RELEASE – Get 125 Coins

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a newer game:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Cars vs Trucks Codes in Roblox

Getting your free coins takes just seconds. Follow these steps:

Launch Cars vs Trucks in Roblox. Click the blue “Codes” button on the right side of your screen. Enter your code in the red text box. Press the green “Enter” button to claim rewards instantly.

Your coins appear immediately in your balance. Use them to purchase new cars or upgrade existing vehicles for better performance in matches.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Cars vs Trucks Discord server, follow them and check the Roblox group for announcements. Developers typically release code during updates or special events.