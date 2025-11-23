Roblox Catch a Monster Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Catch a Monster Codes on November 23rd, 2025.

Catch a Monster is a Pokemon-inspired Roblox game where you explore the world capturing various creatures to build your collection. Battle wild monsters, train your captured pets to become stronger, hatch rare eggs, and complete your Monsterdex as you journey through different regions. The game features creature fusion mechanics, allowing you to combine monsters into more powerful versions. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free XP potions, coins, and other valuable rewards.

Working Catch a Monster Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Catch a Monster that you can redeem for free rewards:

cam – Redeem this code for XP and Coin Potions

This code provides essential boosts to help accelerate your monster-catching journey.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Catch a Monster at this time. Since the game is in BETA with limited codes released so far, all codes remain active.

How to Redeem Catch a Monster Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Catch a Monster codes:

Open Catch a Monster in Roblox. Click the Codes button (gift icon) in the top-right corner of your screen. Enter your code in the “Gift Code” text field. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Catch a Monster codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Since the game is in BETA, expect more codes as development progresses.

Join the Lighting Dragon Studios Discord server .

. Follow the LDS II Roblox group for community updates and potential exclusive codes for group members.

Since this is a newer game with limited codes available, redeem them quickly to ensure you don’t miss out on free potions and resources that can help you capture rarer monsters.