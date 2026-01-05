Roblox Clash Battlegrounds Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Clash Battlegrounds codes on January 5, 2026.

Clash Battlegrounds is an action Roblox experience, inspired by the Clash Royale mobile game. You jump into a server and start fighting other players to accumulate kills and earn gems. Beginners might feel overwhelmed at first with theoretically no powers or abilities. That’s where codes help by granting in-game currencies and items for free to give you a head start. In this article, you can find all active Clash Battlegrounds codes and a guide to redeem them.

All Active Clash Battlegrounds Codes

Currently, Clash Battlegrounds does not have any active redeem codes or a redemption feature in-game. The developers have previously released a few codes, but have now removed the feature. We can expect it to be available in future updates. But there’s no official information regarding its availability.

You can check out our code master list guide for popular Roblox games. It includes the latest working codes for popular Roblox experiences such as Dudes Battlegrounds, Fruit Battlegrounds, and more.

Expired Codes

Below is the list of codes that were previously working, but have expired as of this writing:

2500likes

2kplayers

butterfly

icelord

icewiz

icesoon

emotes

1000likes

hog

1000players

clashboy

pancakes

How to Redeem Clash Battlegrounds Codes

When the redemption feature was available, you could claim freebies from the active codes with the steps listed below:

Open Clash Battlegrounds in Roblox. Look for the ABX button at the top of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption dialogue box. Enter the code into the box with the “Redeem Code” text. Hit the “Enter” key on your keyboard to claim freebies.

How to Find More Codes

Joining the game’s official Discord server is the best way to find the latest codes. You can keep tabs on the “update-logs” and “announcements” channels. The developers might release new redeem codes for them in the future. You can also bookmark this article and check regularly. Our team will update this article as soon as the developers distribute new redeem codes.