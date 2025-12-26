Roblox Clash RNG Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with he latest Clash RNG codes on December 25, 2025.

Clash RNG is an idle clicker experience in Roblox. You tap the card in the middle, collect Elixir, and open chests to unlock more powerful cards. The developers release new codes usually alongside a new update. They provide free chests, luck, and elixir potions. We compiled and included all active Clash RNG codes that are currently active in this article. It also provides a step-by-step guide to redeeming them for free rewards.

All Active Clash RNG Codes

Below is the list of all active Clash RNG codes that are providing free rewards in December 2025:

150K+300K!: Get free rewards

All Expired Codes

Here are all the codes that have expired as of December 2025:

LEVEL3

UncStatus

WOWPEKKA

How to Redeem Clash RNG Codes

Redeeming codes takes a few seconds. Here is a step-by-step guide to do so:

Launch Clash RNG in Roblox. Tap the gear icon on the bottom right of the screen, opening the Settings menu. You will see a blank box with Enter Code text in it. Copy/paste the code listed above and hit the “Enter” key on your keyboard to receive free rewards.

Note that the codes will remain valid only for a limited time. So, redeem them as soon as possible, or you will miss out on rewards. Additionally, it’s recommended that you copy and paste the codes while redeeming, so you don’t encounter any spelling errors and redeem the rewards successfully.

How to Find More Codes

You can join Clash RNG’s official Discord server. The developers release new redeem codes in the Codes channel under the Info category. You can also bookmark this page for the latest codes. We will update the list as soon as a new code is available in the forthcoming update.