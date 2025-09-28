Roblox Clashers Royale Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Clashers Royale Codes on September 28th, 2025.

Clashers Royale brings the strategic team-based combat of the mobile hit to Roblox, where two teams fight to destroy enemy bases and claim victory crowns. You can play as various iconic characters, each with unique abilities and special moves that make them valuable in different situations. Some characters are available for free, while others require Gems to unlock, making this premium currency essential for building a diverse roster. Using codes gives you free Gems to unlock powerful characters and Evolution Shards to upgrade them into even stronger forms.

Working Clashers Royale Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

EVOEXE – 2 Evolution Shards

– 2 Evolution Shards ERENTHEBOSS12345 – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems BUGFIX – 300 Gems

– 300 Gems 2MVISITS – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems BOSSBANDIT – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems RORYAL GIANT – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems 1MVISITS – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 600KVISITS – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems EVOWIZARD – 3 Evolution Shards

– 3 Evolution Shards asecret – 250 Gems

Expired Codes

No expired codes yet

How to Redeem Clashers Royale Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Clashers Royale is straightforward and can be done quickly through the in-game shop. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Clashers Royale.

Click the Shop button in the bottom-right corner of your screen

in the bottom-right corner of your screen Select the Codes button on the left side of the shop window

on the left side of the shop window Type or paste your chosen code into the Enter Code text box

text box Click Redeem to claim your free rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Clashers Royale freebies. However, the developers at Tidal Waves Studio share codes on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Clashers Royale Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates. The developers often release code to celebrate milestones like visitor counts or major game updates.