Roblox Claw Machine Simulator Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Claw Machine Simulator Codes on October 26th, 2025.

Claw Machine Simulator brings the addictive excitement of claw machines to Roblox with well-crafted mechanics that capture the authentic feel of trying to grab plushies. You’ll play various claw machines to collect different plushies that serve as pets, helping you earn Tokens faster through their passive bonuses. The game revolves around two main currencies – Tokens and Tickets – both essential for playing more machines and unlocking better rewards. Whether you’re chasing rare plushies or building your collection of adorable pets, the core loop of grabbing prizes remains satisfying. Claw Machine Simulator codes provide free Tokens and Tickets so you can play more machines without grinding for currency.

Working Claw Machine Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Use them to play more claw machines:

RELEASE – Get 1,000 Tokens and 50 Tickets

– Get 1,000 Tokens and 50 Tickets BRITE – Get 50 Tickets

– Get 50 Tickets RUSSO – Get 50 Tickets

Expired Claw Machine Simulator Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Claw Machine Simulator. Since the game was recently released, all available codes are still active.

How to Redeem Claw Machine Simulator Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Claw Machine Simulator requires completing the tutorial first, then navigating through multiple menus.

Launch Claw Machine Simulator on Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you’re a new player. Click the plushie bear icon at the bottom of the screen to open Inventory. Click the gear icon (last button in the row) to open Settings. Click the yellow Enter Code button at the top of settings. Enter any working code in the input field. Click the yellow Submit button to claim your rewards.

Your Tokens and Tickets will be added immediately to your account. Use Tokens and Tickets to play claw machines and collect more plushies to expand your pet collection.

How to Find More Claw Machine Simulator Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Claw Machine Simulator codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since the developers release codes through multiple official channels.

You can also join the RB Battles Discord server and check the announcements channel for new codes, though codes may appear in other channels too. Follow the @RobloxBattles X account for additional updates.

Since codes are case-sensitive, always copy them directly from reliable sources to avoid typos. If codes aren’t working, try restarting the game and Roblox client before attempting redemption again.