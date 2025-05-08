Roblox Combat Arena Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Combat Arena Codes on May 8th, 2025.

Our list of Combat Arena codes gives you access to free weapon skins, crates, and coins to enhance your FPS experience in this action-packed Roblox game. With these codes, you’ll be able to claim exclusive items and gain am edge over other players.

Working Combat Arena Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

bounty – Redeem for a free Street Crate and 5,000 Coins

– Redeem for a free Street Crate and 5,000 Coins ONESHOT – Redeem for a free Red AWP

– Redeem for a free Red AWP AMILLI – Redeem for a free Redline P90 skin and 5,000 Coins

– Redeem for a free Redline P90 skin and 5,000 Coins 1K – Redeem for a Frostbite Crate and 10,000 Coins

– Redeem for a Frostbite Crate and 10,000 Coins HAL9000 – Redeem for a Frostbite Crate

– Redeem for a Frostbite Crate GENEROSITY – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards STREETS – Redeem for 2 Street Crates

– Redeem for 2 Street Crates 300KF – Redeem for free rewards

Expired Combat Arena Codes

Currently, there is only one expired code for Combat Arena:

GENEROCITY

Make sure to redeem the active codes as soon as possible before they expire. The developers regularly rotate codes, so what’s available today might not be tomorrow!

How to Redeem Codes in Combat Arena

Redeeming codes for Combat Arena is easy:

Launch Combat Arena in Roblox Look for Menu on the main screen and click it. Look for the Rewards button. Click on it. Enter a working code in the “ENTER A CODE” text field Click the Claim button to receive your rewards

If the code is valid, you’ll immediately receive the associated rewards. Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors.

How to Get More Combat Arena Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Combat Arena codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available

– We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available Follow the official Combat Arena Twitter/X account (@PlayCombatArena)

Join the official Combat Arena Discord server

New codes are typically released to celebrate game milestones (like visit counts or likes), during updates, or for special events. Staying connected with these official sources ensures you’ll never miss out on free rewards.