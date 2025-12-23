Home » Gaming » Roblox Control Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Control Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Control Codes on December 23rd, 2025.

Ready to explore a haunting facility filled with supernatural threats? Control drops you into the shoes of a C.T.R.L. employee equipped with just a badge, flashlight, and the sinking feeling that something is very wrong! This Roblox horror experience evokes Remedy’s acclaimed Control game through facility exploration and unnatural encounters. Navigate unsettling environments where survival depends on gathering money for upgrades and fragments for essential materials. Control codes deliver instant money and fragments!

Working Control Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before losing control!

  • FARMERUPD – Get 3,500 Money and 25 Fragments
  • FIXES – Get 5,000 Money
  • UPDATE01 – Get 25 Fragments
  • BUGFIXES01 – Get 2,000 Money
  • RELEASE – Get 2,000 Money

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since all previously released codes remain redeemable:

  • No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Control Codes in Roblox

Getting your free money and fragments is straightforward. Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Control in Roblox
  2. Click “Codes” option in the bottom-left corner of the screen
  3. Enter your code in the pop-up window
  4. Click “Claim” to receive rewards

Your money and fragments appear immediately in your account.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

Control codes give you the money and fragments needed to equip yourself properly before facing the facility’s horrors. Use your free resources wisely, explore carefully, and survive the supernatural encounters haunting the C.T.R.L. facility!

